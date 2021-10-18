BSM Volleyball pick up 16th regular season win
Benilde-St. Margaret’s volleyball clinched the Dig Pink Invite title Saturday with four straight two-set sweeps.
The Red Knights improved to 16-10 on the season after winning 9-of-10 matches. The lone blemish was a five-set Metro West Conference loss at Chanhassen on Oct. 13. The Storm won the contest 17-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 15-8.
Saturday’s action included wins over New Life Academy (25-21, 25-16), Holy Family (25-22, 25-18), St. Cloud Cathedral (25-17, 25-17), and Holy Angels (25-18, 25-23).
Junior outside hitter Lily Eiger added 22 kills during the tournament after compiling 25 kills against Chanhassen.
Junior middle hitter Sierre Lumpkin continues her breakout season with 143 kills this year, including 25 kills on Saturday after converting on 10-of-24 attacks against Chanhassen. She also assisted on five blocks against Chanhassen and four more on Saturday.
Sophomore defensive setter Izzy Saffert added 12 kills and 11 digs against Chanhassen and followed that up with nine kills, 16 digs and 44 serve receives during the tournament.
Junior setter Anna Lervick has 304 assists on the season including 33 assists against Chanhassen before compiling 34 assists at the tournament.
The tournament win over eighth-ranked in Class AA Holy Angels was the second in eight days after the Red Knights defended its home court with a 3-1 win on Oct. 7 by scores of 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22. Eigner and Saffert finished with 18 and 12 kills, respectively. Ellery Clark added 26 assists and Lervick picked up 20 assists. Michaela Dooley had five of the Red Knight’s seven ace serves and led the team with 25 digs. Clark and Saffert added 19 and 17 digs, respectively. Shelby Scott and Erica Lee led the blocking with seven and four assists, respectively.
The Red Knights wrapped up the Metro West and regular season against Waconia on Oct. 19 after this edition went to press. The teams sat at 4-4 tied for fifth place in the conference, 2.5 games behind Chanhassen and 1.5 games ahead of seventh-place Orono.
BSM is one of five Metro West teams with at least 15 regular season wins along with Chanhassen, Chaska, New Prague, and Jefferson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.