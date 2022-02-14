BSM guard Ryan Warren dribbles the ball up the floor during a 62-57 win at Waconia Jan. 21. Warren is averaging 15 points per game, through 15 games. He had 19 points, including the winning 3-pointer in a 66-65 win at Chanhassen Feb. 4.
Ryan Warren executes winning shot for 66-65 win at Chanhassen
Benilde-St. Margaret’s maintained its spot at the top of the Metro West Conference boys basketball standings after a 57-51 win at Chaska on Feb. 11.
The win is the third in four games for the Red Knights, who rebounded from an 88-74 loss to conference newcomer Orono Feb. 8.
The Chaska contest featured nine different scorers and five players with at least eight points. Ryan Warren led the way with 10 points followed by Daniel Ijadimbola and freshman Jalen Wilson with nine points each. Camden Carter and Sam Best contributed eight points each as the Red Knights led 27-25 at the break and used a 30-26 second half to stay ahead until the final buzzer.
Orono went on a 44-31 run in the second half in another close contest as Wilson scored a season-high 34 points. Warren added 18 points and Ijadimbola scored 10 points. Orono countered with 24 points from Isaiah Hagen in addition to an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double from Grant Gunderson.
BSM won a pair of conference games the previous week including the second-most points this season in an 81-54 win over another newcomer New Prague to end January on a high note.
That was followed by a buzzer-beater in a 66-65 win at Chanhassen on Feb. 4. Warren not only led the way with 19 points but his 3-pointer banked off the backboard in a wild series of events that spanned just four seconds after coach Damien Johnson called a timeout to set up the final play. Abu Keita was a basket off his season high with 14 points while Wilson continued his breakout season with 13 points. Ijadimbola added 11 points.
