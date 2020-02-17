Mesenburg scores twice as Pinney makes 37 saves for Os
Benilde-St. Margaret’s took a big step toward the Metro West Conference crown in boys hockey after a 4-0 shutout of crosstown rival St. Louis Park Feb. 13.
The Red Knights held a 2-0 advantage going into the third period thanks in part to the work done by senior goaltender Will Pinney, who turned away 37-of-41 shots.
The Orioles went 0-for-7 on the power play, including 1:43 of a 5-on-3 with under five minutes to play.
Jack Wandmacher and McCabe Dvorak each had five shots on goal as BSM junior Carson Limesand earned his fourth shutout of the season, stopping 18 shots.
The Red Knights regrouped after a 6-2 loss at Eden Prairie two nights earlier.
Jackson Bisson began the scoring with a shorthanded goal just 3:15 into the game.
Blake Mesenburg added a pair of goals, including a second-period goal with 3:25 left in the second period to double the lead going into the second intermission. He made it 3-0, stepping out from the corner on a shot 5:39 into the final period.
Red Knights coach Ken Pauly said the discipline aspects of the game have been an issue for the team coming into the most stressful time when a loss ends the season.
“With high school kids they are so emotional and you put a crowd in and they do emotional things,” he said. “That’s every coaches lament, that they show more composure and disciplined.
“We had a hiccup the other night against Eden Prairie where we didn’t play well and they came out loaded for bear.”
The loss to Eden Prairie showed some vulnerabilities but they were playing with close to as complete of a healthy roster as they have had.
“We’ve been clicking on all cylinders,” Pauly said. “We knew this would be a tough game because Will Pinney is one of the toughest goalies in the state.”
Pauly recited the old line from coaching legend Dean Blaise about the importance of goalies – “they shouldn’t call it hockey, they should call it goalie. Anytime you’ve got a kid like that they’ve got a chance.”
Pauly liked the response by his team to the Eden Prairie loss, including a 5-on-3 penalty kill.
“I was deeply disappointed that we were in that spot but I liked the composure we showed to stay within our system.”
With the win, the Red Knights had a chance to clinch the Metro West Conference against Kennedy Feb. 15.
Pinney flies for Orioles
“The season’s been an absolute blast,” he said. “I love the group and my role as a senior is definitely to be a role model to the younger guys so they can bring the tempo and same energy for future years.”
Pinney said the atmosphere from the student section going against BSM one more time was awesome.
“It didn’t feel like a loss,” he said. “It felt like a really good game with a lot really good guys on both teams.”
Pinney is 15-9-0 with a 2.69 goals against average and a .902 saves percentage. He has made 596 saves and has three shutouts before last Saturday’s regular and conference season finale against Bloomington Jefferson.
It helps that he’s friends with a lot of the Red Knights, who were trying to make his life miserable between the pipes for those 41 minutes of action.
The longtime Orioles goaltender said among the top memories from his time with Park has to be the time in the locker room with the team. “Even before and after games we just have fun,” he said.
The easy answer for the top memory on the ice came two years ago against the same BSM team when Park eliminated their high-powered rinkmates in the Section 6AA tournament. Pinney, a sophomore, made 27 saves in a 2-1 win as Riley Dvorak and Jonny Sorenson provided the goals for the Orioles. Pinney went 10-1-0 that season with a 1.36 goals against average and a .945 saves percentage.
“That was really fun,” Pinney said looking back on that moment.
This season, Pinney turned his attention to better eating and conditioning and he’s noticed that he isn’t as tired late in games.
The plan for his future isn’t determined yet, other than playing hockey somewhere. “Be patient and don’t be afraid to reach out to teams,” he said of advice from others who went the juniors route to college hockey.
