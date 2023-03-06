BSM used 23 points from McGee to pull out a 60-57 win over Delano in section semis on Saturday

Benilde-St. Margaret’s moved one step closer to returning to the state girls basketball tournament following Saturday’s 60-57 win over fourth-seed Delano. 

Red Knights sophomore Kendall McGee had 23 points in a 60-57 win over Delano in the Section 6AAA semifinals on March 4.
BSM sophomore Josie Nnaji is averaging 4.6 points in 24 games this season. She had 12 points in an 85-64 win over Waconia on Feb. 14 but was held off the scoresheet against Delano.

