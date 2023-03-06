BSM used 23 points from McGee to pull out a 60-57 win over Delano in section semis on Saturday
Benilde-St. Margaret’s moved one step closer to returning to the state girls basketball tournament following Saturday’s 60-57 win over fourth-seed Delano.
Kendall McGee led the Red Knights (22-6) with 23 points, Olivia Olson added 18 points and Sydney Friedly had 12 points as the two teams were tied at 27 points at halftime. BSM used a 33-30 run over the second half for the win.
For the third consecutive season BSM faced Holy Angels for the Section 6AAA title, led by Co-Coach of the Year recipients Tim Ellefson (first-year at BSM) and Dan Woods (Holy Angels). Ellefson’s assistant Seth Potter was named Assistant Coach of the Year. The Red Knights won 67-60 last season and the Stars took it in 2021 61-50.
In a 67-39 section quarterfinal win over Bloomington Kennedy on March 1, McGee once again led the Red Knights with 25 points. Zahara Bishop and Kate Kapsner picked up the scoring with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Olson was out of the lineup that night. Senior Sierre Lumpkin added 8 points as nine Red Knights figured in the scoring.
Behind a game-high 24 points from Olson, BSM wrapped up the regular season with a 79-63 win over Orono on Feb. 24. The win helped the Red Knights close out the Metro West Conference schedule with a 12-2 record, finishing second behind a 14-0 Chaska team that only lost once all season.
Park
St. Louis Park (8-18) closed out the season with an 80-41 loss to Robbindale Cooper on March 1 in the Section 6AAAA quarterfinals.
Senior guard Lauren Pawlyshyn led the sixth-seeded Orioles with 15 points and classmate Ruby Massie added 11 points in what was Pawlyshyn’s third game with at least 15 points. She had 17 points in a 69-54 loss to Jefferson on Jan. 30 and 15 points in a 57-52 loss at Chanhassen on Feb. 21.
Park junior guard Evelyn Schmitz and senior Maecee Alexander each had 5 points as Park trailed 49-25 at halftime. Third-seeded Cooper used a 31-16 run over the second half to set up a semifinal meeting with No. 2-ranked Wayzata on Saturday.
The Trojans won 75-48 to set up a meeting with No. 1 Hopkins for the section title to be played on Thursday.
Hopkins dispatched eighth-seed Minneapolis Washburn 106-17 in the quarterfinal before an 86-44 win over No. 5 Robbinsdale Armstrong in the semifinal on Saturday.
