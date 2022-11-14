Prindiville, Benedict capture gold at Section 2A meet
Benilde-St. Margaret’s was pushed to the end in the ultra-competitive Section 2A girls swimming and diving meet at Richfield Middle School, which wrapped up with finals on Nov. 12.
Breck captured the team title with 435.5 points while BSM was runner-up (387) and Blake was third (359.5) to complete the private-school sweep at the top of the podium.
The Red Knights qualified for the Class A state meet in six events including two relays after the 200 medley relay was disqualified in the finals after posting the fourth-best prelims time.
Senior Claire Prindiville responded by winning the 200 free over freshman teammate Emma Rudowsky for the Red Knights one, two sweep in 1 minute, 57.96 seconds and 1:58.39, respectively. The state-qualifying time was 1:59.18. Junior Emma Grniet was eighth in the finals in 2:06.94 to help add 11 team points.
Senior Lauren Benedict will return to state after winning the 50 free in 24.68 to grab the lone state-qualifying spot after the qualifying time standard of 24.99 was set.
Junior Elizabeth Long was fifth in 25.56, but will compete at state in one-meter diving after finishing second with 259.70 points.
She led off the Red Knights section-championship 200 free relay team which won in 1:41.09 with freshman Emma Rudowsky, Prindiville and Benedict.
The Red Knights wrapped up the meet with a second-place finish in the 400 free relay with a state-qualifying time of 3:41.79, well under the time standard of 3:44.83. Benedict opened the race followed by freshman Sylvia White, Rudowsky and Prindiville.
White was third in the 100 back in 1:01.52, narrowly missing the time standard of 1:01.15 needed to advance to state while Blake’s Carly Bixby won the race in a meet-record time of 55.60.
White was fourth in the 200 IM in 2:16.93, missing the state cutoff time of 2:15.22.
Benedict will also swim in the 100 fly at state after finishing second in the section meet in a state-qualifying time of 59.41 while Bixby set a new meet record of 54.84 in the event.
Prindiville led a trio of BSM swimmers in the 100 free finals with a third-place finish in 54.56, missing the state-qualifying time standard of 54.53. Sophomore Siri Gudmondson was fifth in 57.26 and Grniet was eighth in 58.20.
Rudowsky and sophomore Harriet White each qualified for state in the 500 free. Rudowsky was second in 5:12.45 and White was fourth in 5:24.15, finishing ahead of the 5:24.19 time needed to advance.
Section 6AA
St. Louis Park girls swimming and diving ended the fall season at the Section 6AA meet at St. Catherine’s in St. Paul on Friday, Nov. 11 with Orioles in six championship heats including all three relay events.
Sophomore Emily Foster earned the top individual performance for the Orioles with a fifth-place time in the 200 free 2:03.06.
Junior Stephanie Stone was sixth in the 50 free in 25.95 while senior Fiona Long won the consolation final in 26.47 to place ninth overall. Stone won the consolation heat of the 100 fly in 1:05.00 after going 1:04.81 in the preliminary round.
Senior Stella Rostal was sixth in the 100 back with a 1:04.74, trimming close to three seconds from her preliminary time of 1:07.04.
Sophomore Emily Foster was seventh in the 500 free in 5:33.05.
Senior Cecilia Peter won the consolation heat of the 100 free in 58.30 after posting a 58.51 in the preliminary round.
The Orioles 200 medley relay shaved nearly three seconds off its prelims time to place fifth in 2:03.12 with the foursome of seventh grader Tenzin Choesang, junior Mae Turman, Rostal and Long.
Long swam the opening leg of Park’s seventh-place 200 free relay which finished in 1:45.88, trimming more than four seconds off its prelims time with Choesang, Foster and Stone swimming the remaining legs. Stone swam a 25.56 anchor leg.
The Orioles closed out the meet with a fifth-place finish in the 400 free of 3:52.02 as the team of Foster, Peter, senior Isabel Nathan and Stone cut 10 seconds from its prelims time of 4:02.24.
