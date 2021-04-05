Four program records set while team garners sixth place at Class A state meet
Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys swimming showed why Section 2A is among the toughest routes to the state meet with three of the top six teams in the Class A state meet qualifying from the section meet at Richfield Middle School.
Breck/Blake won the section and state title, earning the state trophy by outscoring runner-up Alexandria by 168.5 points while fellow Section 2A squad Delano-Watertown-Mayer was fifth (119 points) and BSM placed sixth with 111 points, three points ahead of seventh-place Rock Ridge and seven points clear of eighth-place Hibbing.
BSM coach Ryan Miksch said the team adjusted to the realities of practice and meets and the results at the Section 2A and Class A state meet showed that hard work and effort paying off.
The season culminated with the one-day Class A state meet at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota.
Senior Liam Noble played a role in all four school records set at state, including the 50 free in 20.98 (third-place, missing All-American Consideration time of 20.91) and placed sixth in the 100 back (53.30). He swam the lead leg of the 200-yard medley relay (seventh place, 1:39.47) joining junior Sam Haddad, junior Ryan Long, and senior Casey Prindville and 200 free relay (fifth place, tying Rock Ridge in 1:28.49) with the same foursome.
Long was ninth in the 50 free in 22.02 and 13th in the 100 free in 49.02.
Prindville was ninth in both individual events including the 200 free in 1:48.86 and in the 500 free in 4:58.92.
“We’ve got a great group of seniors and a team full of hard-working individuals which contributed to our success and put us in a position to win the conference,” he said, as the Red Knights came just shy of the Metro West Conference title, losing at a stellar St. Louis Park 56-38 in late February.
Noble won the 100 fly and 100 back for the lone individual wins in the dual.
That work paid off with a fourth-place finish in an extra competitive Section 2A meet scoring 281.5 points. Eventual state champion Breck/Blake won the section title over Delano-Watertown-Mayer and Orono to wrap up the top three section teams.
Noble was second in the 50 free in 21.39 and third in the 100 back in 54.40. Breck/Blake’s Charlie Crosby set a new meet record in the 50 free of 20.71, lowering his record set last year of 21.05.
Long was fifth in the race in a state-qualifying time of 22.05. The time needed to advance was 22.57. Long also qualified in the 100 free, finishing fifth in 49.26, beating the state cut time of 49.66.
Noble led off the 200 free relay (Haddad, Prindville, and Long) which placed second in 1:29.88 and third in the 200 medley relay in 1:41.61 to qualify for state.
Senior Casey Prindville was fourth in the 200 free in 1:46.96, beating the state qualifying standard of 1:50.33.
Sophomore Samuel Haddad missed the state cut time (2:04.72) in the 200 I.M. with a fourth-place finish in 2:05.76.
