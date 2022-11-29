Benedict competes in four events at Class A meet
Benilde-St. Margaret’s closed out the girls swimming and diving season in a familiar spot at the Class A state meet Nov. 18.
The Red Knights collected 85.5 points to place ninth among the 43 teams picking up points. Visitation dominated the field once again collecting 397 points while runner-up Delano tallied 194.5 points and Mound Westonka-Holy Family was third with 168 points.
BSM was one-half point behind eighth-place Melrose and 11 points behind seventh-place Hutchinson.
Senior Lauren Benedict represented the Red Knights extremely well finishing on the podium in three of her four events.
Benedict tied Delano freshman Kaia Georges for fifth place in the 50-yard freestyle final in 24.50 seconds after turning in a 24.34 in the prelims.
Two events later Benedict placed eighth in the 100 fly final in 59.87 after coming into state with the 14th-best time of 59.41.
She anchored the Red Knights 200 free relay which placed seventh in 1:40.76 with the team of junior Elizabeth Long, sophomore Siri Gudmundson and senior Claire Prindiville.
Benedict swam the opening leg of the 400 free relay, the final event of the meet as the team placed 11th overall in 3:42.74 with the team of freshmen Sylvia White and Emma Rudowsky and Prindiville.
Prindiville and Rudowsky finished 10th (1:58.09) and 12th (2:00.05), respectively in the 200 free final.
Rudowsky earned the top Red Knights finish in the meet with a sixth-place time in the 500 free final of 5:14.18 which was more than two seconds better than her prelims time of 5:16.40.
