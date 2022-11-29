Benedict competes in four events at Class A meet

Benilde-St. Margaret’s closed out the girls swimming and diving season in a familiar spot at the Class A state meet Nov. 18.

Claire Prindiville

BSM senior Claire Prindiville prepares to launch off the starting blocks ahead of the 200 free final in the state Class A meet Nov. 18.
Lauren Benedict
Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior Lauren Benedict, right, shares fifth place with Delano’s Kaia Georges, left, as they touched the wall in 24.50 in the 50 free final at the University of Minnesota Nov. 18.

 

