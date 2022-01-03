Girls hockey team posts three shutouts to end 2021 on a high note
Benilde-St. Margaret’s made the most of winter break going 3-0 to win the Mid-Winter Meltdown at Eden Prairie Dec. 28-30 without giving up a goal against Chaska/Chanhassen, Eden Prairie and North Wright County.
The Red Knights (6-4-1) came into the tournament off a 4-1 loss to Blake Dec. 23, despite outshooting the Bears by a 39-18 margin. Emma Hoen accounted for the lone BSM goal, her second of the season, coming midway through the final period.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s thoroughly dominated Chaska/Chan by a 54-8 margin on the scoresheet in the tournament opener but only managed to put three shots past StormHawks goaltender Madeleine Margraf, who made 55 saves.
BSM sophomore goaltender Demetra Walsma earned the shutouts against Chaska/Chan and North Wright County while senior Allie Van Stelten made 14 saves in the shutout win over Eden Prairie.
Peschel stands out
Red Knight senior defenseman Emma Peschel was slated to take part in the U18 World Championships in Sweden as part of Team USA but the tournament was canceled due to the pandemic for the second year in a row.
Peschel, who is headed to Ohio State next season, had a pair of assists against Chaska/Chan while finishing the tournament with six points (two goals, four assists).
She scored a pair of power-play goals in a 4-0 win over host Eden Prairie seven days after BSM won 4-2 at the rec center. Sophie Melsness and Avery Junker scored the other goals and each assisted on Peschel’s goals. Hoen, Kendall Hassler, and Keegan Gustafson also picked up assists.
The power play continued to generate goals for the Red Knights into the final against North Wright Country. Hoen added an insurance goal in the third period with assists from Junker and Peschel.
Freshman Bailey Gray opened the scoring 10 minutes in with her first goal of the season after picking up her first assist against Chaska/Chan. Peschel and Hoen set up Lily Mortenson’s second goal of the season at the 7:37 mark of the third period.
The Red Knights open the new year with 6-of-7 games back at the rec center in St. Louis Park which started Jan. 4 against Holy Family Catholic. A rematch against Chaska/Chanhassen is set for 7:15 p.m. Thursday before Gentry Academy pays a visit with a 2:15 p.m. start on Saturday.
Gold medal coach
Co-head coach Kelly Pannek made her second straight United States Olympic team. She joined the rest of Team USA as the official 23-player roster was revealed during the Winter Classic at Target Field on New Year’s Day. Pannek helped the U.S. capture the 2018 gold medal and is one of 15 players with past Olympic experience.
Team USA used a residency program at the National Sports Center in Blaine to help determine the final roster. She joins fellow Minnesotans Hannah Brandt, Grace Zumwinkle, Dani Cameranesi, Maddy Rooney and Lee Stecklein on the roster.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
BSM senior defenseman Emma Peschel had two goals and four assists in the three wins at the Mid-Winter Meltdown in Eden Prairie. Peschel was named to Team USA’s U18 National Team, which was supposed to play in the world championships in Sweden but was canceled due to Covid-19.
