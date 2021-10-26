Tilly Wolfe scored decisive penalty kick to top Orono Oct. 19
Benilde-St. Margaret’s took rival Orono to penalty kicks to help determine who would represent Section 5AA at the Class AA state soccer tournament, which began earlier in the week after this edition went to press.
Officially, the score goes down a 1-0 but the Red Knights won on penalties 4-1 as junior goalkeeper Olivia Olson stopped all six shots against a team that scored 45 goals in 18 matches.
Olson, fresh off helping USA Basketball capture the FIBA Americas U16 title this summer, is one of eight non-seniors making up one of the most dominant teams in the state this season.
The Red Knights won the 2020 section title but didn’t advance due to the pandemic protocol.
BSM was first to step up and take a shot, sending senior Kaia Ballinger. She converted the penalty and Olson saved the ensuing shot.
Senior captain Sydney Drees followed with another goal, while Orono’s shot missed wide of the goal to give the Red Knights a 2-0 lead.
Senior captain Elizabeth Dietzen scored to make it 3-0, while Orono extended the match by scoring its first goal to make it 3-1.
Tilly Wolfe, another senior, ended the match to make it a 4-1 lead for the home team.
The Red Knights (16-0-1) picked up a 14th shutout of the season and fourth straight game without allowing a goal. Orono (12-5-1) was stingy as well, not allowing a goal in two section wins, but it was the Metro West Conference champions from BSM who prevailed.
State
BSM received the No. 1 seed in Class AA and hosted No. 8 Alexandria at Monticello High School Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Semifinals are set for 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4. The championship is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. Both semifinals and finals will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium. A third-place match will be played at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at West St. Paul Athletics center.
