Section tournaments are underway for some soccer teams in the area including Section 6AAA and 5AA with boys and girls quarterfinals tonight.
Section 6AAA (boys)
St. Louis Park (5-4-5) closed out its season with a 4-1 loss at Minneapolis Southwest in the section quarterfinals on Oct. 13. The Lakers built a 3-0 halftime lead to take control of the match before the Orioles broke up the shutout bid with a second-half goal.
Southwest came up a goal short of top-seed Wayzata in a 2-1 loss in Saturday’s semifinal as the Trojans faced Minneapolis Washburn for the section title on Tuesday.
The Orioles came into sections off a 1-0 win over Washburn Oct. 8 at St. Louis Park Stadium thanks to a Bjorn Bleske goal set up by Tylor Puentes.
The win snapped a four-match winless streak as Park drew 1-1 then 0-0 at Chaska (Sept. 19) and then Waconia (Sept. 21). They wrapped up the Metro West Conference schedule with a pair of one-goal losses including a 1-0 final at New Prague on Sept. 29 before a 3-2 loss to Orono on Oct. 6.
Orono captured the Metro West Conference title with a 7-0-0 record with 21 points while Park and Waconia shared second place with 11 points each with 3-2-2 records. Benilde-St. Margaret’s was fourth, one point back (11) with a 3-3-1 record.
Section 5AA (boys)
Defending Class AA state champion Orono came up short of its title defense thanks to Benilde-St. Margaret’s, which shut out the top-seeded Spartans 2-0 in the Section 5AA semifinals played Saturday in Orono.
The fourth-seeded Red Knights advanced to face No. 3 DeLaSalle for the section title on Oct. 18, after this edition went to press.
BSM opened section play with a 2-1 win over Delano in the fifth-seed at fourth-seed game on Thursday, Oct. 13. Ben Dietzen and Charles Platt contributed the goals, one in each half, while the Tigers’ goal came in the second half.
The Red Knights came into sections winning 4-of-7 matches including the last three matches without a loss. Among them was a 1-1 draw at Chaska on Oct. 6 and ended the regular season with a 4-2 win over Moorhead Oct. 8 at BSM.
Section 5AA (girls)
Defending section champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s (10-4-2) is back in the section final where they faced a familiar foe in Orono Tuesday at BSM. The Red Knights won the 2021 meeting in the section final 1-0 before finishing third in the Class AA state meet. This season, BSM comes into the section final outscoring Minneapolis Patrick Henry/Edison/North 15-0 then Mound Westonka 5-0 to set up the rematch with the Spartans.
Now opponents in the Metro West Conference, BSM won the Sept. 29 contest 5-1 at BSM with two goals from Lauren Hillins while Kiya Gilliand had one goal and one assist.
Thursday’s section opener featured 15 different BSM goal-scorers in addition to three assists from Hillins and Brooklyn Miller.
Saturday’s 6-0 win over Mound Westonka featured four goals from Gilliand, two assists from Grace Horejsi, one goal and one assist from Hillins and one goal from Kayla Smart.
Goalies Maddie Peterson and Clara Luger split both section shutouts to give the Red Knights nine cleansheets on the season.
BSM came into section play winners of 7-of-8 games including five shutouts as they wrapped up the Metro West Conference schedule going 5-1-1 compiling 16 points to place second behind Chanhassen (6-1-0, 18 points).
Section 6AAA (girls)
Third-seeded Hopkins shutout No. 6 seed St. Louis Park in the Section 6AAA quarterfinal Oct. 13 on the heels of the Royals’ 7-1 win at the start of the season, Aug. 30 at St. Louis Park Stadium.
The Royals advanced to the section final against Wayzata with a 2-1 win over Minneapolis Southwest on Saturday. Abby Hoiska picked up a goal and assist while Avery Petty also scored and Nora Carlin added an assist.
The Orioles come into the game on a three-game losing streak without scoring a goal since a 3-0 shutout win at New Prague on Sept. 29. Eagan shutout Park 6-0 on Oct. 1 before Orono and Washburn picked up 1-0 losses on Oct. 6 and Oct. 8, respectively.
Hopkins dropped both Lake Conference matches against Wayzata 6-0 Sept. 8 and 4-2 on Sept. 29.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.