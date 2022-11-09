Gilland’s goal leads to draw with Mankato East
Benilde-St. Margaret’s junior forward Kiya Gilland scored in the 50th minute to take a 1-0 lead against Mankato East in the third-place match of the Class AA state girls’ soccer tournament on Nov. 3.
The Mankato East Cougars tied it up with 13 minutes to play as the game finished 1-1 as the teams shared the third-place trophy.
The draw came after a 2-0 loss to Mahtomedi in the semifinal game played Nov. 2.
Mahtomedi took a 1-0 lead into halftime after coming up with the breakthrough goal off a scramble following a corner kick.
One of the BSM players said after the game it was crushing to play so well during the first half only to give up a goal just before the break.
“You worked so hard the whole half to let them get one stupid goal before the half,” senior Abby Garvin said. “A one-goal lead isn’t strong so we needed to keep our heads up.”
The game was a rematch of the 2021 championship game. Last year the Zephyrs won a fourth-straight state title by a 3-1 final score.
The semifinal gmae featured goals from Mahtomedi’s Aynslea Ulschmid and Anabel Hillstrom.
The shutout was the first in 13 games. The Red Knights struggled to score in four of its eight games to start the season 3-3-2.
“We were 11-1 over the last 12 games and I feel that’s what got us here and they did a great job coming together as a team and figuring out how to play as a team,” Red Knights coach Scott Helling-Christy said. “I think our girls battled well and showed they can play with anybody and unfortunately we couldn’t put the ball in the back of the goal. That doesn’t take away from how hard these players played today.”
Helling-Christy said their size and the defensive scheme are difficult to crack.
“They are hard to break down and in the earlier game we couldn’t get any clean chances,” he said as the Section 5AA Coach of the Year award recipient.
BSM had chances in the second half, led by forward Gilland who found herself trying to take on multiple defenders with the ball at her feet at times.
The idea was to stay outside to break the defense down before sending the ball over the top to create an ideal scoring chance.
“They are the bigger and more physical team but the key for us was to be the bigger and more physical person and we did a good job of that by getting in front of them to win the 50/50 balls,” Gilliand said.
On the other end of the field, senior Kayla Smart anchors the defense as a strong center back.
“She’s been there all year and does a fantastic job,” Helling-Christy said while also noting classmate Abby Garvin who plays a defensive center midfielder role. “Both of them work their butt off and our two outside backs are really good, too.”
The Zephyrs’ first goal came on a corner kick while the second goal came on a defensive breakdown as an outside fullback jumped at the chance to turn the ball over and missed the tackle.
“She tried to win the ball off the player and there wasn’t anyone there to back her up,” the coach said. “It’s always a battle against them and I would like to be on the other end of it one of these times. These girls are very good players and can play with anybody.
“Mahtomedi has a lot of depth as a public school and we can’t go 4-5 players at a time to sub as they can.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.