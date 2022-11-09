Gilland’s goal leads to draw with Mankato East

Benilde-St. Margaret’s junior forward Kiya Gilland scored in the 50th minute to take a 1-0 lead against Mankato East in the third-place match of the Class AA state girls’ soccer tournament on Nov. 3.

Lyra Carter
Benilde-St. Margaret’s defender Lyra Carter clears the ball up the line during the Class AA semifinal against Mahtomedi Nov. 2.
Brooklyn Miller
Red Knights Brooklyn Miller moves the ball around the back of the BSM defense during the Class AA state semifinal against Mahtomedi Nov. 2.
Kayla Smart
BSM’s Kayla Smart, right, looks to make a play against Mahtomedi at US Bank Stadium Nov. 2.

