BSM use 17-9 regular season to place second in Metro West Conference
Benilde-St. Margaret’s and St. Louis Park head into section play this week after wrapping up the Metro West Conference and regular season on March 4, splitting the two games.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s won 6-of-9 games since Feb. 4, including a 67-45 win at New Prague March 4 behind 11 points each from Ryan Warren and Jalen Wilson. Sam Best and Daniel Ijadimbola contributed 8 points each as the visiting Red Knights broke out with a 42-22 opening half.
Senior night at the Haben Center came on March 1, with BSM hosting Robbinsdale Cooper. The Red Knights won 71-67 thanks to a 30-24 halftime lead. Warren led the team with 18 points, followed by 14 points from Wilson and 10 points each from Best and Ijadimbola.
The Red Knights came into the season off a fourth-place Metro West finish in the abbreviated 2020-21 season, dramatically improving to 13-5 to place runner-up to Jefferson (14-4), while winning 17 regular-season games.
Park closed out the regular season with a 69-61 loss at Metro West Conference champion Bloomington Jefferson.
The Jaguars led 39-31 at the half and each team scored 30 points in the second half. Will Dvorak led Park with 19 points, followed by 12 points from Blake Anderson and 11 points from Antonio Speed. Dvorak was close to 20 points for the third consecutive game after posting 17 points in a 70-67 loss to Chaska March 1 and 19 points in a 79-74 win over Edina Feb. 26.
The win over Edina stopped a five-game losing streak for Park, which came up short against Chan, Cooper and Waconia by three, five and five points, respectively.
The win over Edina featured a spread-out attack with four scorers hitting at least 14 points. Dvorak finished with 19 points, Stefano Giovanelli had 18 points and Brady Walsh and Evan Donesky each had 14 points.
Chaska’s Brady Nicholson scored 33 points in the March 1 game, while Dvorak led the Orioles with 17 points, followed by Donesky with 15 points, Deontez Ross with 12 points and Giovanelli with 10 points.
The Section 6AAAA tournament began Tuesday with quarterfinals at the better seed: No. 8 Washburn at No. 1 Wayzata; No. 5 Armstrong at No. 4 Cooper; No. 7 Park at No. 2 Hopkins and No. 6 Southwest at No. 3 South. Semifinals are set for March 11 and finals on March 15 at the better seed at 7 p.m.
Section 6AAA began March 9 with better seeds hosting games: No. 8 Kennedy at No. 1 Orono; No. 5 Richfield at No. 4 Hutchinson; No. 7 Delano at No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret’s; No. 6 Holy Angels at No. 3 Mound Westonka. Semifinals are set for March 12 and finals March 17 at the better seed at 7 p.m.
