Third time is not a charm in 66-62 loss to Orono in Section 6AAA final on March 16

Amidst the latest winter storm of the season, Chanhassen High School was the site for the Section 6AAA boys basketball game, which came down to two Metro West Conference foes as No. 2 Orono outlasted No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s 66-62 to advance to state.

Jayden Daisy
Buy Now

BSM junior Jayden Daisy, front, drives past two Chanhassen players during a 66-60 loss to Orono in the Section 6AAA final March 16 at Chanhassen High School. Daisy led BSM with 16 points.
Abu Keita
Buy Now

BSM sophomore Abu Keita, left, goes inside for two points during the Section 6AAA final against Orono March 16.
Section award
Buy Now

BSM junior Jayden Daisy, right, accepts the Section 6AAA runner-up medal from activities director Jerry Pettinger March 16.
Jayden Daisy
Buy Now

BSM junior Jayden Daisy, front, drives past two Chanhassen players during a 66-60 loss to Orono in the Section 6AAA final March 16 at Chanhassen High School. Daisy led BSM with 16 points.
Jaleel Donley
Buy Now

Red Knights sophomore guard Jaleel Donley, right, drives around a screen by teammate Jalen Wilson during the Section 6AAA loss to Orono 66-62 on March 16. Donley finished with 10 points.
Ron Lee layup
Buy Now

Benilde-St. Margaret's junior guard Ron Lee, Jr. goes up for an inside basket during the second half of its Section 6AAA final against Orono.
Trophy
Buy Now

Red Knights senior captain Elliot Huether holds the Section 6AAA runner-up trophy during the March 16 ceremony at Chanhassen High School. 
Jaleel Donley
Buy Now

Red Knights sophomore guard Jaleel Donley, right, brings the ball up the court while being defended by a Chanhassen player during the Section 6AAA loss to Orono 66-62 on March 16. Donley finished with 10 points.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments