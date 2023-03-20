Third time is not a charm in 66-62 loss to Orono in Section 6AAA final on March 16
Amidst the latest winter storm of the season, Chanhassen High School was the site for the Section 6AAA boys basketball game, which came down to two Metro West Conference foes as No. 2 Orono outlasted No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s 66-62 to advance to state.
This was the third meeting of the two teams since Jan. 30 as the home team won the previous meetings including a 78-59 win for the Red Knights at the Haben Center before Orono won the rematch on Feb. 24 at Orono High School 77-69.
Many times BSM converted a big defensive play into points, Orono would respond with a big shot to not allow the Red Knights to go on a big run.
“We had every chance to win the game but a couple plays went this way or that way and that’s the difference,” BSM coach Damian Johnson said. “Losing is tough, especially in the playoffs knowing we aren’t going to have those practice sessions or film sessions. But like I told them, keep your head up and use this as fuel.”
Orono only made five 3-pointers but it seemed like they made each of them count at critical points in the game as they led 34-32 at halftime.
Five consecutive turnovers by the BSM defense kept it close.
Neither team gained much of an advantage on the scoreboard until Orono made free throws down the stretch to put the game away in the final minute.
Keeping them well under their season average was one goal for Johnson. “Keeping them to 66 was big and in the second half we stuck to the game plan,” he said. “It really came down to a couple mistakes we made to get them a couple easy transition buckets and we did really well defending in the half court.”
At the heart of that defensive effort was junior Ron Lee, Jr.
“He made big plays when needed and kind of changed the game for us,” Johnson said of Lee who not only generated turnovers but scored in transition off those turnovers to keep the score close to the end.
Orono fed off an enthusiastic student section which packed the stands.
Orono’s Isaiah Hagen had 18 points and 11 points while Nolan Groves added 16 points to go with four rebounds and five assists.
The Red Knights countered with four players in double-digits including 16 points from junior Jayden Daisy. Sophomore Jalen Wilson finished with 15 points while Lee and sophomore guard Jaleel Donley each added 10 points.
BSM lost freshman Christian Wiggins to an injury during the 92-53 section quarterfinal win on March 8 over Hutchinson.
“It was a setback but guys stepped up,” Johnson said including Kayden Wells, Lee and Colin Kirk who had eight points in that game.
“Ron’s the heart of this team and we definitely wouldn’t be here without him,” Wilson said as Lee had an impressive series of defensive stands, turning into transition baskets keep the score close. “As young as we are for the moment, we didn’t think of this being too big of a moment for us.”
Sophomore Abu Keita had 14 points while Wilson led the way with 23 points against Hutchinson. Donley and Daisy had 15 and 14 points each.
In the 90-78 semifinal win over Richfield, Wilson scored 30 points while Daisy had 20 points. Donley and Wells each had 13 points and Kirk had six points. Lee added eight points.
“Can’t be mad about anything, I thought we had a great year and were ahead of schedule being two-three [ranked] all year and this game against Orono could’ve been for a state title,” Johnson said. “Orono’s been a top-five team all year and they will be a very difficult team since they have to play in this environment just to get to state.”
Being familiar with each other helped create an even more competitive environment, according to Johnson. “The schedule prepared us for this, a lot of times it feels like teams pack the gym just for us.”
Orono coach Barry Wohler felt the season series had its ups and downs. “We were not playing good ball the first time and they took it to us,” he said as they flipped the script to end the second meeting on a 17-1 run to win by eight points.
Grant Gunderson did a little bit of everything including assists and isn’t afraid to take pressure shots for the Spartans as the team looked to advance to state just like the boys’ and girls’ hockey programs did. Add in Gunderson was two weeks back from a shoulder injury. He made a decisive free throw to get past Delano 78-77 in the section semifinal. Against BSM he had eight points on nine rebounds and four assists.
Red Knights senior captain Elliot Huether was proud of how everyone worked every day and performed well as a team. “I know they will get stronger next season and I’m excited to come back and see them play,” he said.
With a vast majority of the team back in the fall, Johnson feels the team, “will be a lot more than ready [to take that next step to state] next year. We’ve taken steps each year and with the whole team back, experiencing a section final, I think guys understand more about the situation and what plays to make or not make plus chemistry will be better. Looking at it, a lot of negatives when you lose but look at the positives, we made a lot strides this year and this game it really showed.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.