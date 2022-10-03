Gottel scores late in opening half  

After passing for three touchdowns and helping Benilde-St. Margaret’s to a season-high 28 points in a 33-28 loss to St. Louis Park the previous week, junior quarterback Nirvaan Yogarajah was on the losing end of a 41-7 final score at Holy Angels Sept. 30.

Jon Gettel
Red Knights senior Jon Gettel dives into the end zone during the opening half at Holy Angels.

