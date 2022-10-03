After passing for three touchdowns and helping Benilde-St. Margaret’s to a season-high 28 points in a 33-28 loss to St. Louis Park the previous week, junior quarterback Nirvaan Yogarajah was on the losing end of a 41-7 final score at Holy Angels Sept. 30.
The Red Knights lone touchdown came from senior Jon Gettel on an 8-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.
The Stars defense, one of the best units in the state, intercepted the Red Knights passer multiple times in the second quarter which led to a 34-7 halftime score.
“I was disappointed with how we started, we are young, we can’t hide that and they have to learn how to come into these big games,” BSM coach Sean McMenomy said, as they started nine sophomores. “They’re getting better every week but this was disappointing how we started. We had some key drops and interceptions. We’ve always been honest with the kids and told them we have to play perfect football to win.”
It didn’t help losing Gettel to a wrist injury during the second half . Luke Guggenberger was sidelined from a concussion, plus another defensive back will be lost to injury.
That young team experienced some tough growing pains against Park after a 21-7 lead in the third quarter slipped away. The Orioles scored the final three touchdowns after Yogarajah found sophomore Khalif Brown on a 70-yard touchdown to take a 28-13 lead. Brown finished with five catches for 126 yards.
“We blew it and they got a couple big plays on our sophomore [Yogarajah] and the guys didn’t know how to finish,” McMenomy said. “These guys have to learn how to finish and work week-to-week, it’s a marathon not a sprint.”
The Red Knights visit Hill-Murray (2-3) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 before returning home for the final two regular season games against Orono Oct. 14 and Robbinsdale Cooper Oct. 19. Both games kick off at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.