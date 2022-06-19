Defending state lacrosse champs use overtime to top Prior Lake 10-9
For the fifth time since 2007 Benilde-St. Margaret’s stands at the top of the state in boys’ lacrosse after Saturday’s 10-9 overtime win against Prior Lake.
It was the third consecutive meeting of the two-state powerhouses with BSM successfully defending its 2021 state title to finish undefeated at 19-0.
The way it ended was a first for Coach Rob Horn who can add overtime goal to the list of state championships.
Horn credited Prior Lake as a deserving championship opponent as another chapter in the rivalry was written on June 18.
“First off, Prior Lake is a tough, physical team that pushed us to our limit,” Horn said. “We could get a lead but never hold it. We knew they would come back just like the regular-season game and then to have the secret weapon that nobody knows about all year, Mitch Dokman to end it.”
Senior midfielder Mitchell Dokman scored the decisive goal as goaltender and classmate Justin Dalum hit him in stride near midfield. Dokman sprinted into the Prior Lake end before firing a low shot past the Lakers goalie to begin the celebration, 1:54 into overtime.
“Justin [Dalum] makes that unbelievable save,” Dokman said as he immediately took off knowing the chance for a transition shot was in play. ”I used my speed to run down the field and no [defender] came over so I decided to shoot it and it went in.”
Dokman was a middie until 1 1/2 years ago when Coach Rob Horn moved him into a face-off specialist.
“He had trust in me to go for it with my offensive skills. I feel I earned it almost as a chance to show off my offensive skills,” Dokman said who came into state with three goals and three assists from 14 games.
As for Dalum, Dokman says the Red Knights goalie has been the backbone of the program.
“I love playing for him as our goalie because you know he has your back and if he doesn’t make that save I never score,” Dokman said.
That duty includes talking to the team just before the start when typically a coach would say something motivational to get the team in the right mindset.
“That was one of the few moments I didn’t talk and I let him have the floor and he let the boys exactly know what was on the line here tonight and how he was going to elevate his game for four quarters.”
Dalum said the message he wanted to convey was how they do everything on the team out of love and “if we have love with all of us we will get things done and we did.”
Horn said Dokman makes about 15 key saves a game which proves the point of how important he is to the program.
“He’s a special goalie who has one loss as a starter here and now has two state titles,” Horn said of Dalum. “He’s the best I’ve ever coached.”
Dalum deflected the attention back on his teammates for supporting him and relying on his fundamentals on the biggest stage in the state.
“Trusting everyone in front of me, that’s what matters most in games like this,” Dalum said. “And I just have to do my part and luckily I saw Mitch make that run, I hit him [with a pass] and he sealed the deal. No better feeling than that.”
Back-and-fourth
BSM built a 3-0 lead just over nine minutes into the first quarter on goals from Gus Bell, Carsen Brandt, and Sky Rold.
The Lakers broke up the shutout bid with 2:36 to go in the opening quarter and pulled within a goal, down 3-2 with only six seconds on the clock after Justin Simonson scored from close range. The Red Knights held an 11-5 shots edge going into the second quarter.
The Lakers kept the pressure on to start the second quarter as Dalum covered up a shot after the first shot ricocheted off the post, and back to the shooter for a second chance. Dalum wasn’t going to give up the rebound, instead of running the ball up to the midfield to find someone to pass the ball to. As he made the throw near the center dot, Dalum not only lost the ball but dropped his stick allowing Prior Lake a prime scoring chance as an empty net. The Lakers shot at tying the game missed wide.
Goals from Bell and Brandt with 6:31 and 2:56 left in the opening half, respectively, pushed BSM ahead 5-2.
Down to just 12.4 seconds on the clock, Prior Lake’s Ben Mickett found Cooper Busch for a goal with a player up to narrow the lead to 5-3.
With 7.5 seconds left and the ball deep in Lakers’ territory, BSM’s Brandt fed Bell for his second goal of the half in a play that only elapsed 3.5 seconds off the clock as the score was 6-3 at halftime.
The Red Knights were down two players just over one minute into the second half and denied the Lakers a goal until Mickett made it 6-4 on a well-timed run behind a teammate to open space as Simonson hit him in stride with 9:26 to go in the third quarter.
The teams traded goals over the next six minutes as Prior Lake made it a 7-6 on a diving goal from Jack Tocko with 3:47 left in the quarter.
BSM took an 8-6 lead into the final quarter as Dylan Popehn scored with 1:16 to play in the quarter to cap off a long possession.
Prior Lake’s Max Anderson made it an 8-7 game with 10:39 to play in regulation after the ball was knocked free from a BSM player near midfield. The turnover quickly moved into a scoring chance where Anderson hit the back of the net.
Prior Lake tied it up at 8-8 on an Eric Dueffert goal and took its first lead of the game, 9-8 with 4:46 to play on a goal from Simonson.
After the Dueffert goal, the Lakers fans broke out in a chorus of what sounded like boos but was in support of the senior midfielder.
BSM’s Hunter Payer was in the right spot at the right time out front to catch and shoot a pass from Brandt to tie the game up in front of the Red Knights bench at 2:58.
The four-minute overtime began with BSM winning the opening draw and electing to take its only timeout of overtime to see if a drawn-up play can win the state title.
Instead, a missed pass turned the ball over to Prior Lake. The Lakers used their timeout and put a shot on goal but Dalum was there to not only make the save but jump-start what would be the eventual winning play.
Dokman appreciates the rivalry BSM has to go with Prior Lake as of late since each contest is competitive and tends to draw the best play from each other.
“It’s fun going against Prior Lake because they are such a physical and skilled team,” he said. “I love it wasn’t a blowout and it was close because those are fun to play in and shows a lot as a player.
“A lot of respect to their program, we just happened to come out with the win this time, and a lot of props to them,” Dokman said.
“We bring the best out of both teams, sometimes there can be an inkling of bad blood between the two programs and I tried to talk to their staff about it and it’s not bad blood, just two teams that don’t really like each other when it comes down to it on game day but after that, it’s all respect. Between the lines, it is something different.”
Road to the finals
BSM opened the tournament with a 19-4 win over unseeded Moorhead on June 14 at Stillwater High School. The win set up a semifinal against Stillwater which went to BSM 15-10 on June 16 at Roseville Area High School.
Prior Lake received the No. 3 seed and opened with a 19-10 win over unseeded Farmington before overpowering Centennial 20-7 in the semifinals.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
sh23 blax group celebration
BSM teamamtes begin the state championship celebration after Saturday’s 10-9 win over Prior Lake at Stillwater High School.
sh23 blax justin dalum trophy
BSM goalie Justin Dalum, right, raises the state lacrosse state title for a second consecutive season on Saturday.
sh23 blax students cheer
BSM student’s section cheers after winning the state lacrosse title on Saturday at Pony Stadium in Stillwater.
sh23 blax jump ball
BSM defensemen Jack Bourget (22) and middie Robby Hoyt (17) reach for a loose ball near the Red Knights goal on Saturday.
sh23 blax gus bell shot
Red Knights sophomore Gus Bell (6) takes a shot on the Prior Lake goal in the second quarter of the state championship game played in Stillwater on Saturday.
