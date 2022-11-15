First state appearance since 1983 yields runner-up trophy at Xcel Energy Center
It was 39 years in the making.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s not only returned to the state volleyball tournament but played in its first state championship match on Saturday evening.
Marshall (32-2) swept the third-seeded Red Knights (25-7) 25-18, 25-11, 25-18 for its eighth state title.
The road to the finals started with a five-set win over Monticello in the state quarterfinals on Nov. 9, the third consecutive match to go the full distance for the Red Knights. BSM regained its composure in a 3-0 semifinal sweep of Kasson-Mantorville in the Nov. 11 semifinals to set the table for Saturday evening.
Senior defensive specialist Michaela Dooley explained she wasn’t thinking about the wins or losses of the season so soon after losing to top-seeded Marshall. Instead, she was reflecting, “on the best week of our lives. Becker picked three random people to be here [at the press conference] and these two [junior Ellery Clark and senior Lily Eigner] are my best friend. We love spending time with our team and the saddest part is we don’t get to be together during our two-and-a-half-hour practices and games and everything.
“Yes, we did just lose, but we had one of the most fun weeks of our lives together.”
Dooley added that they maxed out their time together going from captain’s practice to the state championship. The fact they’re still not sick of being around each other speaks to the bond that quickly developed by the group.
Dooley and Eigner were named to the All-Tournament team.
Red Knights coach Michael Becker liked the fight in his team against a powerhouse program like Marshall that finished the season 32-2 overall. Outside of 14 tournament matches (best-of-three sets), the Tigers were 63-0.
“When you look at our defensive effort and what a team like Marshall does, we fought [really hard],” Becker said. “A team like Marshall tries to overwhelm you and for the majority of the match. We stayed composed and fought hard. Right now it stings because it always stings after a loss and for this group especially, they are so passionate and hardworking about everything they do. To come out on the losing end of that stings but at the end of the day, I’m proud of how much fight we had to push a team like Marshall to 18 points in two sets is a sign of a stick-to-it-ness because nothing phases them.”
Eigner and Erica Lee finished with 10 and nine kills, respectively. Clark added 22 set assists and one of four ace serves by the team and nine digs.
Dooley led the team with 21 serve receives and 17 digs. She also made five assists.
The team had to deal with a delayed start due to other state tournament matches taking longer than expected. It wasn’t anything new for the team as Becker said the same thing happens in club volleyball tournaments.
They were already early to the venue and watched the previous matches in the stands. “Then the girls were listening to music being together in the locker room,” he said. “They are used to the delays, waiting for a team to go to three or five [sets]. It didn’t phase them too much but was a good opportunity to continue to refocus for the match and be together.”
Looking back from the start of the season, Clark, a junior setter, never thought they would be in a state championship as they set season goals to reach for.
She said: “We set goals to be determined to make it to the state tournament, but as soon as we got here we thought there were two paths we could take. ... We could check a box that we made it to state or no – we could go for a state championship and that’s exactly what we did.”
Despite the final result, she was still extremely proud and excited to have gone through it all with her teammates.
“I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anyone else,” Clark said.
As a senior Eigner said it was hard to grasp the idea of high school volleyball coming to and end after spending more than four years in the program.
“This program’s given me and the other seniors so much. It’s tough to grab hold of that,” Eigner said.
Two state wins
The road to the final showed a lot of determination and fight in the Red Knights as they opened with a five-set match against Monticello in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Benilde-St. Margaret’s felt comfortable in the pressure cooker playing in a third consecutive five-set match winning by scores of 23-25, 28-26, 30-32, 28-26, 15-10.
Three sets needed extra points to decide and after dropping the third set 32-30, BSM didn’t lose again in the match as the match saw 19 lead changes in the match which went two hours and 37 minutes.
BSM’s Eigner was busy all contest with 22 kills, 36 digs, one block and one ace serve.
Lumpkin and Lee had 13 and 10 kills, respectively. Lumpkin had four block assists and Lee had two blocks.
The Red Knights knocked off second-seeded Kasson-Mantorville 3-0 in the semifinals on Friday morning by scores of 25-23, 25-22, 25-12.
Clark had 35 set assists with six digs.
Eigner led the team with 19 kills, 19 serve receptions and seven digs.
Dooley had 23 digs and 19 serve receptions.
Becker said the mentality of not just being satisfied with being at state after outlasting Delano in an emotional section final coming on the heels of an emotional five-set section semifinal win over Holy Angels spoke to the determination of the group.
“In the semifinal match against Kasson-Mantorville, most people would have put us in as the underdog not just as the seed, but they’ve been here before,” Becker said. “Our mentality of let’s prove them wrong and playing our best volleyball of the season in the state semifinals did a lot. A lot of those tears you saw today were from the mentality of we knew we could do it.”
The future of the program remains bright for the Red Knights. Despite graduating four seniors, they’ve left a tremendous impact on the program.
“From the time they came into our program, some as third-graders in our camp, we knew this would be a special group,” Becker said. “More so in the way they could lead the younger groups and bring everyone together. I think that led to the results we had this year. For the whole program and our community, young girls in the stands watched these girls fight for every point and be (awesome) on the court, I think is really inspiring for our program and any girls watching.”
