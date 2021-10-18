BSM loses rematch with Blake for a spot in the Section 6AA final against Edina
Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls tennis advanced to the Section 6AA semifinals last week before the team lost to Blake 4-3 on Oct. 11.
The Red Knights swept the three doubles matches in straight sets while Blake swept the four singles matches to secure the necessary four team points to advance.
The Red Knights used the same No. 1 and 2 doubles teams from their 4-3 victory over Blake on Sept. 22. Emme Johnsona and Annika Olson won their first doubles match 6-1, 6-2; and Cassie Stidman and Olivia Gorton won a close second doubles match 7-5, 6-2 over Blake’s Nina Bush and Lilly Anderson.
BSM’s third doubles team of Emily Walsh and Maggie Gracyzk won 6-3, 6-3.
Red Knights top singles player Lauren Kallas fell to Blake’s Bella Suk 6-2, 6-3. Caroline Braun lost at second singles 6-1, 6-2; Clara Klassen lost at third singles 6-0, 6-1; and Sophia Salmon lost at fourth singles 6-1, 6-1.
In the Sept. 22 match, Walsh and Emmy Eilertson lost their respective singles matches at No. 2 and 4, respectively. Klassen won the decisive singles match in the No. 3 spot 6-4, 6-3 over Blake’s Aletta Bartok.
The Red Knights opened section play with a 7-0 win over Richfield before defeating Holy Angels in the quarterfinals to advance.
St. Louis Park
Park drew Edina in the Section 6AA team tournament opener as the Hornets won 7-0 on Oct. 7.
The Orioles (8-7) fell in all seven matches in straight sets. The closest contest on paper came at first doubles as the Park duo of Madeline Anklam and Nora J. lost to Kate Miller and Ana Martinez 6-0, 6-4.
Park closed out the Metro West Conference season with a dominate 6-1 win against Kennedy on Sept. 30, its third win in four matches spanning eight days.
Kennedy’s No. 1 Molly Miller scored a 6-0, 7-5 win over Sadie Lund while Park swept the rest of the matches.
Raquel Schlichting defeated Mary Hajduk 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles followed by Kamryn Halley over Julia Ohm at third singles 6-1, 6-1; and Zoe Gutz over Elissa Dinneen at fourth singles 7-6 (6), 6-2.
Park’s No. 1 doubles team of Anklam and Nora J. defeated Talayah Stackhouse and Ashley Obinnah 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 Lily Fadell and Molly Horstman-Olson defeated Kelly Olson and Jacy Simmons 6-0, 6-0; and at third singles Anna McCallon and Katrina Nevitski defeated Anna Thompson and Evey Carlson 6-3, 6-2.
Kennedy dropped a close 4-3 match to Jefferson Sept. 28 after a pair of 7-0 sweeps over Waconia and Minneapolis South on Sept. 23 and 22, respectively.
Against Jefferson, Park took 3-of-4 singles matches including Lund over Syndey Walworth, Schlitching over Sae Mee Oh and Halley over Greta Campbell at the top three singles spots, respectively 6-1, 6-2.
Jefferson swept the three doubles matches with two of them being decided by a third set.
At No. 1, Jefferson’s Melina Peters and Abbey Johns defeated Anklam and Nora J. 5-7, 6-4, 6-2. Second doubles went to Jefferson’s Anna Feeken and Kylie Jones over Fadell and Horstman-Olson 6-1, 6-3; and at third doubles Jefferson’s Sarah Heeter and Anja Urbanz defeated Alison G. and Mina Shionoya 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.
Section singles, doubles
Attention now turns to the Section 6AA individual tournament to determine which players will represent the section in the Class AA state singles and doubles tournaments in the coming weeks at the University of Minnesota campus.
The Section 6AA meet will be entirely hosted by the Lifetime Fitness Lakeville location Oct. 15 and 19.
