BSM girls’ outscore opponents 27-1 in three Section 5AA games
Kiya Gilliand led the way for the Red Knights with two goals and an assist while Lauren Hillins had three assists to go with one goal. Hannah Buler, Brooklyn Miller and Siena Carver added goals while Clara Luger made five saves over the first 70 minutes before Maddie Peterson turned away one shot in relief for the final 10 minutes of the game.
The win over Orono came just under a month after posting a 5-1 win, also at the St. Louis Park campus in Metro West Conference action.
BSM was once again dominant in the three section games, outscoring Minneapolis Patrick Henry/Edison/North and Mound Westonka 21-0 before reaching the final. The lone goal against ended a run of four consecutive matches without allowing one goal.
The Red Knights earned the No. 4 seed in Class AA and will face No. 5 Alexandria at Monticello High School at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.
Class AA quarterfinals
Oct. 25
No. 2 Holy Angels vs. Zimmerman at White Bear Lake High School, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 26
No. 1 Mahtomedi vs. Winona at Farmington High School, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 27
No. 3 Mankato East vs. Cloquet-Carlton at Irondale High School, 5:30 p.m.
Semifinals, Nov. 2
Quarterfinal winners advance to play at U.S. Bank Stadium at 12:30 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.
Finals, Nov. 4
Semifinal winners meet at 12:30 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium
Third place at West St. Paul Regional Athletic Center, 11 a.m. Nov. 3
Boys in the final
BSM closed out the season with a 1-0 loss at DeLaSalle in the Section 5AA final on Oct. 18.
The Red Knights advanced to the final off a 2-1 quarterfinal win against Delano on Oct. 13 before a 2-0 semifinal win at Orono on Oct. 15.
Ben Dietzen and Charles Platt scored against Delano while the shutout of Orono came after the Spartans won a 4-2 Metro West Conference match at BSM on Sept. 29.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
Schedule
7 p.m. start unless noted
Home games played at Minnetonka Ice Arena or St. Louis Park Rec Center
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.