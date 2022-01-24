Benilde-St. Margaret's captured the Tiger Division title at the Maroon and Gold Invite while St. Louis Park was runner-up in the Maroon Division in the pool that will host the state meet later this winter.
BSM won its division while Park was runner-up in a rare chance to swim in the state pool
The boys swimming and diving programs from St. Louis Park and Benilde-St. Margaret’s began the year with plenty of success at the Maroon and Gold Invitational Jan. 8 at the University of Minnesota, site of the state meet in March.
The Red Knights captured the Tiger Division title scoring 537 points ahead of runner-up Minneapolis, which scored 460 points.
One week before finishing runner-up to defending Class AA state champion Edina at the Section 6AA True Team meet, St. Louis Park finished second to Lakeville North by only four points (510-506) in the Bronze Division of the Maroon and Gold Invite.
Creighton Prep (Nebraska) won the Gold Division (650) ahead of Class A powerhouse Breck/Blake (567) and Edina (512). East Ridge (561) won the Maroon Division ahead of Hudson (Wis.) (399) and Lakeville South (394.5).
Maroon Division
Two Park relays placed second in their respective events, including the meet-opening 200-yard medley relay and meet-ending 400 free relay.
The 200 medley team of sophomore Henry Salita, junior Miles Nordling and seniors Andre Barajas and Tenzin Gyalto logged a time of 1 minute, 47.32 seconds, ahead of third-place Simley (1:47.45). Lakeville North won it in 1:43.18.
The 400 free relay team of Barajas, freshmen Henry Berg and Magnus Smith and Nordling swam a 3:26.87, edging out Lakeville North’s third-place time of 3:26.96.
Nordling was runner-up in the 200 free in 1:48.35 and Berg was sixth in 1:56.38. Berg was eighth in the 100 free in 54.12 and Salita was 11th in 55.38.
Nordling added another runner-up finish in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.55.
Barajas was third in the 200 IM in 2:05.51 and 100 back in 58.39.
Smith and Salita placed sixth (24.32) and ninth (24.91) in the 50 free.
Tiger Division
Benilde-St. Margaret’s dominated the field winning six events including two relays the 200 medley and 400 free.
BSM’s 200 medley team included junior Sam Haddad, freshman Joey Sandhoefner, senior Ryan Long and freshman Lucas Wurst.
Haddad added a win in the 200 IM (2:11.12) and was runner-up to Sandhoefner for a BSM first (1:05.38), second (1:06.60) sweep in the 100 breaststroke.
Long swept the 50 and 100 free events in winning times of 22.54 and 49.35, respectively. Wurst was third in the 100 free in 52.93.
Junior Charles Shideman was runner-up in the 500 free in 5:26.41 and was eighth in the 100 fly (1:02.35).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.