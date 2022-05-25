Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior midfielder Mitch Dokman runs the ball across midfield during a May 17 Metro West Conference match against New Prague. The top-ranked Red Knights matched a season-high goals total in an 18-0 final score. It was the first shutout of the season for BSM.
BSM earned first shutout of the season while matching a season-high 18 goals against New Prague
Reigning state boys lacrosse champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s remained on track to at least challenge for another run at the state title with an 11-0 record to this point of the season.
The Red Knights improved to 5-0 in the Metro West Conference after tying a season-high goals scored while collecting its first shutout this spring in an 18-0 final score against newcomer New Prague on May 17.
Hunter Payer led the team with a hat trick plus two assists as 11 different Red Knights scored a goal, six of which scored at least two goals. Gus Bell and Dylan Popehn each had two goals and two assists.
Goalies Justin Dalum and Axel Esco combined to save all seven shots against while the offense put 36 shots on the New Prague goal.
BSM added 14-2 and 10-4 wins over Eagan and No. 9 ranked Centennial on May 19 and 21, respectively.
Carsen Brandt leads the team with 34 points on 17 goals while Bell has 30 points on 19 goals. Cam Gelling leads the team with 25 goals in 10 games. Popehn and Hunter Payer each have 13 goals and Drews has 10 goals.
BSM wrapped up the regular season with a pair of conference games at home including the No. 2 ranked team in the state, Chanhassen on May 24 and Waconia on May 26.
