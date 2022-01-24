Warren sets the tone with more than 15 points, 4 rebounds per game
Winners of four straight games and 6-of-7, Benilde-St. Margaret’s is trending in the right direction for second-year head coach Damien Johnson.
The Red Knights (9-4) did enough to get past Bloomington Jefferson for a 48-45 Metro West Conference win Jan. 18 after dispatching crosstown rival St. Louis Park 77-60 Jan. 14 to improve to 4-1 in conference play.
BSM won the Jan. 21 meeting against 4-0 Waconia 62-57 to maintain its position among the elite of the 10-team conference, sharing first place as the Wildcats and Red Knights only have one conference loss each.
Leading BSM past Jefferson was Jalen Wilson with 13 points, while senior Ryan Warren continued to lead by example with 11 points in the opening half. He averages 15.9 points and 4.1 rebounds with a 4.0 grade point average in his first season with the Red Knights. Sam Best and Daniel Iljadimbola each added 7 points and senior Maddox Alipate had 5 points as the teams were tied at 19 at the break.
Four days earlier, it was Park which held a 26-22 halftime lead on its home floor before the Red Knights turned up the intensity to go on a 55-34 run in the second half.
Warren and Wilson guided the visitors with 20 and 17 points, respectively.
Park countered with three players in double digits, including Will Dvorak with 16 points, Blake Anderson with 14 points and Stefano Giovanelli with 11 points.
BSM started the new year with a 58-47 win over Chanhassen at the Haben Center Jan. 4 before Orono handed them a 72-67 loss, despite leading by eight points at halftime Jan. 7. In their first meeting as Metro West opponents Sebastian Loder and Isaiah Hagen contributed 22 and 20 points, respectively, for OHS. Loder also grabbed 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Jake Farrell also picked up a double-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocked shots and 1 steal.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s rebounded with a 64-58 win at home against Chaska Jan. 11. Warren, Iljadimbola (Bemidji State commit) and Wilson sparked the offense with 19, 13 and 9 points, respectively.
