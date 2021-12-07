Varsity splits, JV sweeps to capture inaugural trophy
Four Minnesota hockey programs converged on the St. Louis Park Rec Center for the inaugural Champions Cup, including Hill-Murray, Hermantown, Eden Prairie and Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
The trophy goes to the winning program, based on not only varsity performances but also junior varsity in a points format. BSM came up short in a 6-5 loss to top-ranked in Class A Hermantown Dec. 3 as Max Plante completed the hat trick with the decisive goal coming with 66 seconds left. He opened the scoring with a goal coming 59 seconds into the late contest.
BSM responded with goals from Adam Marshall and Drew Stewart to take a 2-1 lead which stood until midway through the second period. Teammates Michael Risteau and Marshall helped build a 4-2 lead going into the third period.
Hermantown made it a 4-3 game just 59 seconds into the third period but Risteau added a goal to make 5-3 game six minutes later. The Hawks weren’t going away quietly, scoring four times in the final period to earn an impressive road win.
Brendan McMorrow, Ben Thompson and Ben Norris each had two assists for BSM.
Brennan Chapman made 30 saves for the Red Knights, while Hermantown held a 36-20 shots advantage.
Fourth-ranked BSM rebounded with a 3-2 win over No. 16 Eden Prairie Dec. 4 thanks to a pair of goals from defenseman Tristan Sarsland, a Colorado College commit. He scored the game-winner with 32 seconds to play.
The win snapped a six-game losing streak against the Eagles despite trailing 2-1 after the first period thanks to a pair of goals from Jake Luloff.
BSM’s Gavin Reed scored his first career goal 3:25 into the second period as Sarsland broke up the 2-2 score with his third-period goal.
Red Knights coach Ken Pauly put Mason McElroy in goal for his first varsity start. McElroy turned away 21 shots to record the win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.