Julia Evens OT goal sends BSM past Wayzata 9-8

Benilde-St. Margaret’s sophomore Julia Evens scored on an eight-meter shot with 14.8 seconds left in overtime to give the Red Knights (14-2) a 9-8 win over Wayzata (11-5) in the Section 5 final June 8 at the St. Louis Park campus.

Section champs, again!
BSM captain Tilly Wolfe (4) celebrates with the Section 5 title for a second consecutive season. The Red Knights downed Wayzata 9-8 in overtime for the program’s second-ever section title in the sport.

Each possession was crucial in the final minutes of regulation and again in overtime when one goal would mean a trip to state or a season ended.

BSM appeared to have a high-quality scoring chance but a Wayzata player intercepted a pass deep in their end of the field. The Trojans player tried to hit a teammate in transition near midfield as BSM’s Izzy Garvin intercepted the ball to give the Red Knights one more scoring chance as Evens was fouled to set up the decisive play.

The Red Knights trailed 7-4 with just over 21 minutes left in the section final as the teams traded long possessions with deliberate ball movement around the perimeter, searching for the precise moment to hit a runner in stride across the middle of the opposition defense. 

Izzy Garvin
sh16 glax izzy garvin

BSM junior Izzy Garvin, right, strides in front of a Wayzata player during the second half of the Section 5 championship game June 8. Garvin intercepted a key pass in overtime to set up the decisive 8-meter goal by Julia Evens with 14.8 seconds left in overtime.

Evens finished with three goals and two assists. Clara Klassen had two goals and Tilly Wolfe had one goal and three assists. Madie Kaltsas had one goal and one assist. Maggie Graczyk and Riley Weedman each scored once and Karsyn Elliott added an assist.

Wolfe fed Evens across the middle of the field, near the Wayzata goal before scoring off a long possession to narrow the score to 7-5 with 18:38 to go. Evens set up Wolfe who scored on a quick inside move making it a one-goal game 7-6 with 18:09 on the clock. 

Weedman tied the game up at 7-7 on a quick-strike play off the faceoff as Wolfe set up the goal at 17:32.

Brooke Nelson
BSM junior goalie Brooke Nelson made 8 saves in the Section 5 final against Wayzata on June 8. She made 116 saves in 16 games this season.

Wayzata responded with Katie Sikorski’s third goal of the game to give the visitors an 8-7 lead with 14:29 to go.

Evens tied it up at 8-8 with a low-bouncing goal on an 8-meter restart with 12:58 on the clock.

Both offenses generated scoring chances over the final 13 minutes of regulation and again during the majority of the three-minute overtime session but neither team could find the back of the net behind either goaltender, BSM’s Brooke Nelson or Wayzata’s Delaney Gnos making 10 and two saves, respectively.  

Start the celebration
BSM teammates celebrate the Section 5 title by emptying the water cooler over coach Ana Bolsby June 8. The Red Knights topped Wayzata 9-8 in overtime.

The Red Knights finished fourth in the 2021 state tournament, losing to Rosemount 10-7 in the third-place game. Wolfe scored twice in the final game of the season.

BSM opened section play with an 11-2 win over Hopkins on June 3 and a 12-8 win over Blake on June 6. Wolfe and Evens each had four goals in the semifinal win over Blake. Wolfe added three assists and Evens had two assists. Kaltsas added to goals and Mary Zavoral had one goal and one assist.

 

Girls lacrosse

Quarterfinals, June 14 at Roseville High School

No. 1 Chanhassen vs. Stillwater

No. 2 Lakeville South vs. Elk River/Zimmerman

No. 3 Rosemount vs. Andover

No. 4 Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. No. 5 Gentry Academy

Semifinals and finals at Stillwater High School

June 16 

Semifinals at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

June 18 

Finals at 3:30 p.m.

Third place 1 p.m.

