Julia Evens OT goal sends BSM past Wayzata 9-8
Benilde-St. Margaret’s sophomore Julia Evens scored on an eight-meter shot with 14.8 seconds left in overtime to give the Red Knights (14-2) a 9-8 win over Wayzata (11-5) in the Section 5 final June 8 at the St. Louis Park campus.
Each possession was crucial in the final minutes of regulation and again in overtime when one goal would mean a trip to state or a season ended.
BSM appeared to have a high-quality scoring chance but a Wayzata player intercepted a pass deep in their end of the field. The Trojans player tried to hit a teammate in transition near midfield as BSM’s Izzy Garvin intercepted the ball to give the Red Knights one more scoring chance as Evens was fouled to set up the decisive play.
The Red Knights trailed 7-4 with just over 21 minutes left in the section final as the teams traded long possessions with deliberate ball movement around the perimeter, searching for the precise moment to hit a runner in stride across the middle of the opposition defense.
Evens finished with three goals and two assists. Clara Klassen had two goals and Tilly Wolfe had one goal and three assists. Madie Kaltsas had one goal and one assist. Maggie Graczyk and Riley Weedman each scored once and Karsyn Elliott added an assist.
Wolfe fed Evens across the middle of the field, near the Wayzata goal before scoring off a long possession to narrow the score to 7-5 with 18:38 to go. Evens set up Wolfe who scored on a quick inside move making it a one-goal game 7-6 with 18:09 on the clock.
Weedman tied the game up at 7-7 on a quick-strike play off the faceoff as Wolfe set up the goal at 17:32.
Wayzata responded with Katie Sikorski’s third goal of the game to give the visitors an 8-7 lead with 14:29 to go.
Evens tied it up at 8-8 with a low-bouncing goal on an 8-meter restart with 12:58 on the clock.
Both offenses generated scoring chances over the final 13 minutes of regulation and again during the majority of the three-minute overtime session but neither team could find the back of the net behind either goaltender, BSM’s Brooke Nelson or Wayzata’s Delaney Gnos making 10 and two saves, respectively.
The Red Knights finished fourth in the 2021 state tournament, losing to Rosemount 10-7 in the third-place game. Wolfe scored twice in the final game of the season.
BSM opened section play with an 11-2 win over Hopkins on June 3 and a 12-8 win over Blake on June 6. Wolfe and Evens each had four goals in the semifinal win over Blake. Wolfe added three assists and Evens had two assists. Kaltsas added to goals and Mary Zavoral had one goal and one assist.
Girls lacrosse
Quarterfinals, June 14 at Roseville High School
No. 1 Chanhassen vs. Stillwater
No. 2 Lakeville South vs. Elk River/Zimmerman
No. 3 Rosemount vs. Andover
No. 4 Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. No. 5 Gentry Academy
Semifinals and finals at Stillwater High School
June 16
Semifinals at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
June 18
Finals at 3:30 p.m.
Third place 1 p.m.
