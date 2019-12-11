Limesand makes 19 saves to shutout Brainerd before quick goals mark 2-2 draw with top-ranked Hermantown
Ninth-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s had a productive pair of games as host of the third-annual North/South Classic at St. Louis Park’s rec center over the weekend, featuring the same four teams as in the past with BSM and Eden Prairie representing the south and Brainerd and Hermantown in the north.
This was BSM’s first opportunity to host, as Eden Prairie served as host in 2018 and games were played at Brainerd last year. Hermantown will welcome the three teams to town in 2020.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s topped Brainerd 2-0 Friday and drew with Hermantown 2-2 on Saturday.
First-period goals from Nate Schweitzer and Charlie Bischel proved to be enough offense for goaltender Carson Limesand to turn away 19 shots for his second shutout of the season by a 2-0 final score against visiting Brainerd.
Schweitzer’s goal came on a shot from the point just 1:03 into the game on an early power play, which allowed the Red Knights to set up and execute the power play early with assists going to Blake Mesenburg and Adam Marshall.
The senior defenseman headed to Colorado College scored his first goal of the season just 2:41 into BSM’s 4-3 win over Edina four days earlier on the same ice sheet.
Schweitzer leads the team with eight points after an assist in the 2-2 draw against Hermantown on Saturday.
Bischel’s goal came in the final moments of the opening period as both teams had quality chances but his beat the Warriors goalie with a solid individual effort to beat the defensemen into the offensive zone along the boards. He split between two Brainerd skaters before a deke moved Brainerd’s goalie Luke Saiko enough for the puck to slide under his pads.
The Red Knights went on to hold a 33-19 shots advantage to keep the pressure on Brainerd despite what the scoreboard indicated.
Saturday’s meeting against top ranked (Class A) Hermantown had the Red Knights searching for a win after the Hawks won the previous two meetings by one goal.
Hermantown looked to continue the recent history by scoring just eight seconds into the game and pushed the lead to 2-0 just 6:23 into the game.
The opening goal came after Blake Biondi won the draw and alertly fed a streaking Joey Pierce alone on Limesand for the opener. The second goal wasn’t as cut-and-dry as Biondi intercepted a pass and used a backhanded pass to feed Ethan Lund cutting in front of the BSM net for bang-bang play.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s scored twice midway through the second period on goals from Jackson Bisson and Marshall just 79 seconds apart.
Cooper Gay brought the puck up the ice before ripping a shot that was deflected away by the Hawks goaltender only to have Asher Connolly pounce on the puck before finding James Callahan between the hash marks for a shot. Jacob Backstrom made a second stop for the Hawks but Bisson was in position to clean up the rebound for his third goal of the season.
Marshall’s tying goal came off a rush started by Schweitzer who found Grant Ellings as they entered the offensive zone before Marshall took one of his team-leading 10 shots from the left circle before deflecting off traffic past Backstrom and into the back of the net.
The Red Knights outshot the Hawks 22-18 over two period but the Hawks outshot BSM 8-4 in the third period. Each team had four shots during the overtime period and each team was called for six penalties.
After welcoming St. Thomas Academy to the rec center on Wednesday, Benilde-St. Margaret’s will welcome Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper for a 2:30 p.m. matinee at the rec center on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.