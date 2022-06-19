Three of final four games decided by one goal including two in overtime
Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls lacrosse improved on a fourth-place finish at the 2021 state tournament with an 8-7 win over Rosemount to capture the third-place trophy at Stillwater High School June 18.
The game was a rematch for the third-place title last year as BSM sophomore Maggie Grazcyk had a hat trick while senior Mary Zavoral and sophomore Julia Evens each scored twice.
The Irish upset reigning state champion Prior Lake in the Section 6 final while BSM downed Wayzata in overtime for the Section 5 crown.
Overtime was once again kind to BSM in the state quarterfinals as the fourth seeds edged past fifth-seeded Gentry Academy 8-7, with the winning goal coming from Grazcyk. Senior Tilly Wolfe and Grazcyk each scored three goals while Evens added two goals and two assists.
Chanhassen advanced to the state championship in an 11-8 semifinal June 16 among the top two Metro West Conference teams.
Evens finished with five goals while Wolfe added two goals and two assists and Maddie Kaltsas had one goal.
The Storm won the conference contest 10-6 at BSM May 25.
Wolfe finished with a team-best 88 points on 52 goals, Evens had 63 points on 42 goals, Graczyk had 44 points on 30 goals and Zavoral had 33 points on 21 goals.
