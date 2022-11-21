Andover, Wayzata, Warroad, Roseau line up for tests against BSM through early December
Coming off a run to the Section 6AA final, the Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls hockey team will look different this year with a defensive approach, especially early on.
Two weeks into the season, the Red Knights have yet to practice with the entire roster, according to coach Kevin Gray, as players have missed time due to illness or injury. Many members of the team were also part of the soccer program’s state tournament run.
The Red Knights (20-6-2 in 2021-22) hosted reigning state champion Andover in the Nov. 10 season opener at the rec center. The Huskies (30-0-0 last season) won the game 7-0 with a pair of goals each from Nora Sauer and Ella Boerger, outshooting BSM 30-7, including 13-3 in the opening period. That means the BSM defense limited Andover to 17 shots during the final two periods.
Gray said the score wasn’t indicative of the way the Red Knights performed. He used the opening-game test as a measuring stick to gauge progress over the next three months. “We are young but have a lot of talent but it was a reality check of what it takes to play at this level,” he said. “Credit Andover, they are ready to play with 18 of their top kids back to our two senior skaters.”
Benilde-St. Margaret’s managed to hit two posts, according to Gray.
“We can skate but we just didn’t find our game that night,” he said, as eight players took part in the 16U (16-year-olds and younger) High School Elite League this fall. “As a private school, it was their first game together which is good and bad. It’s going to take time to find our way.”
Those taking part in the Elite League include freshman Grace Bendickson, sophomores Bailey Gray, Kendall Hassler, ILulu Rucinski, Addison Morris and Ella Pasqua and juniors Lizzy Hamel, Sienna Duffy and Kaeli Koopman.
Annie Juckniess and Abby Garvin are the two senior skaters this season. Garvin is recovering from an ankle injury sustained during the state’s third-place soccer game. Junior Sienna Carver is another skater back with varsity experience after eight graduated last season.
Junior Demetra Walsma made 23 saves and will split time in the net with senior Mia Rooney.
“Mia worked her way up through the program and had a great summer,” Gray said. “And we hope that Demetra builds on the talent she already has as a junior.”
Walsma posted a 7-1-1 record with a 1.19 goals against average and four shutouts in 10 appearances. Rooney played in two contests.
As for a clear-cut No. 1 goalie, Gray says, “It’s up to them to get hot because we have confidence in both of them. Our strength is in our defense which will keep coming and coming.”
The Red Knights will head up to the northwestern corner of the state to face Warroad on Dec. 2 (7:30 p.m.) and Roseau on Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
