Chanhassen improved to 2-0 after a 27-13 win at Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Friday as the Red Knights drop to 0-2 at home.
The Storm took a 14-0 lead then 21-7 before the end of the opening quarter expired. Chanhassen returned a fumble just one yard for the opening score before Charlie Coenen punched it in from 10 yards out.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s responded 47 seconds later when Jackson Leischow found Jonny Woodford on a 35-yard touchdown. Lesichow completed 10-of-29 passes for 154 yards while Woodford caught three passes for 71 yards.
Chanhassen finished the quarter with a second rushing touchdown, this time from Jason Collins from 5-yards out.
The Storm kept it on the ground for a third rushing touchdown this time from Riley Funk from one-yard out with 5:50 to play in the third quarter.
Leischow added a final score this time from 16-yards out with 42 seconds left on the clock for a 27-13 final score.
William Petty led the BSM rushing attack with 69 yards on 19 carries.
The Red Knights defense was led by captain George Wolfe with seven tackles including two for a loss. Patty Burns continued to lead by example with 6.5 tackles and one tackle for loss. Antonio Fondren had five tackles including one sack and Jake Runman intercepted one pass.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s faces Jefferson (1-2) Friday at 7 p.m. The game is scheduled to be played at Bloomington Stadium.
Jaguars coach Tim Carlson said a final decision about where the game will be played will be made closer to Friday. Options include the Jefferson High School turf field or Benilde-St. Margaret’s turf stadium.
