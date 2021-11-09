Emme Johnson, Annika Olson represent BSM at the first state tournament of the fall
Benilde-St. Margaret’s doubles tennis duo of senior Emme Johnson and freshman Annika Olson earned the No. 4 seed in the Class AA state tournament which took place at the Baseline Tennis Center on the University of Minnesota campus the final week of October.
The team came up short against the unseeded Wayzata duo of Greta Holmes and Tasha Piyabongkarn 6-0, 3-6, 7-6 (2) in the opening round Oct. 28.
The Trojans team lost their second-round match to Minnetonka’s fifth-seeded team of Maddie Prondzinski and Emilija Medzuikaite in straight sets 6-0, 6-2. The Skippers went on to win their third-place match after dropping their semifinals match to eventual state champion and Minnetonka teammates Annika Elvestrom and Karina Elvestrom.
Johnson and Olson rebounded from the opening match loss with a pair of two-set sweeps later Oct. 28.
The Red Knights handed Park of Cottage Grove’s Abby Fjelsta and Hannah Holmgren a 6-0, 6-1 defeat before doing the same to Lakeville South’s Georgia Demi and Reese Burton 6-5, 6-5.
Johnson posted a 22-5 record this fall while Olson went 21-6 across singles and doubles matches.
Section success
Johnson and Olson reached state by running the absolute gauntlet that is Section 6AA with 17 schools competing for only two state-qualifying doubles team spots.
The Red Knights duo was seeded seventh and posted a 5-0 record. They didn’t drop a game in the opening two matches (6-0, 6-0) before dispatching Blake’s 17th seeded Annabelle Swigert and Ellie Nixon 6-2, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals. Johnson and Olson handed Edina’s No. 11 seeds Kate Miller and Ana Martinez a 6-4, 6-0 defeat to set up another match against Blake’s other doubles team. This time the No. 18 seeded Blake team of Allyson Jay and Nana Vang fell to Johnson and Olson 6-3, 6-3 for the section doubles title.
BSM’s other doubles team in the tournament of Cassie Stidman and Olivia Gorton received the No. 8 seed and went 1-1, opening with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Apple Valley’s No. 36 seeds Molly Hentges and Kemiah Cook before Edina’s No. 12 seeds Annie Klemmensen and Emmy Inderieden scored a 6-2, 6-2 third-round win over the BSM duo.
St. Louis Park’s Sadie Lund and Kamryn Halley earned the top seed and won their first-round match against Minneapolis South’s No. 27 seeded Maddie Leventhal and Frankie Creel 6-1, 6-0. Burnsville’s No. 21 seeded team of Sami Bowlby and Addie Bowlby scored a 6-0, 6-4 upset of the Orioles duo.
The other Park doubles team of Nora J. and Madeline Anklam was seeded second and opened with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Holy Angels’ No. 25 seeds Mara Poidinger and Gabby Bartfield.
BSM’s Johnson and Olson shut out the Orioles doubles team 6-0, 6-0 in the following match.
Meanwhile, in singles play, BSM’s Lauren Kallas earned the No. 3 seed and went 2-1. She opened with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Roosevelt’s No. 31 seed Isabella Morden-Wheeldon before handing Washburn’s No. 14 seed Olivia McDonald a 6-1, 6-3 defeat to reach the fourth round. Edina’s No. 6 seed Nicola Santoni won their match 6-1, 6-2.
BSM’s No. 8 seed Caroline Braun went 2-1 with a third-round win over Hopkins No. 9 seed Zoe Lipschultz 6-2, 6-3 before Eastview’s top-seed Jeysari Venkatasubrumani won their fourth-round match 6-0, 6-0.
Venkatasubrumani went on to win the section singles title with a thrilling three-set victory over second-seeded Bella Suk of Blake 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by John sherman)
Benilde-St. Margaret’s freshman Annika Olson in action during the Class AA state doubles tournament Oct. 28. Olson partnered with Emme Johnson to win the Section 6AA doubles title a week earlier.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior Emme Johnson in action during the Class AA state doubles tournament Oct. 28. She partnered with Annika Olson to win the Section 6AA doubles title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.