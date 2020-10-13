Unusual football season starts with 31-7 home loss 

Benilde-St. Margaret’s lost 23-9 at Waconia to open the 2018 season. On the bus ride back to school, coach Jon Hanks recalled wondering how the team would win a single game. 

The Red Knights turned things around going 5-3 during the regular season before beating two previously undefeated teams en route to the Section 5-4A final where eventual state champion St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake 16-14.

“We just got destroyed at Waconia,” Hanks said late Friday about that 2018 opener, and how similar things were in a 31-7 loss to Orono in the 2020 opener. 

William Petty

BSM running back William Petty, third from right, follows a blocker during the season opener Oct. 9.

“Part of the deal is we have to coach better, myself included, but we failed in every facet – offense, defense and special teams,” Hanks said. “It sounds very simple but we didn’t execute. Our defense didn’t tackle and the offense didn’t block.”

Jackson Leschow

Benilde-St. Margaret’s quarterback Jackson Leschow, left, steps around the block by William Petty (4) during Friday’s season opener.

Red Knights senior receiver Charlie Hansen made an acrobatic catch for a touchdown on a throw from quarterback Jackson Leschow to break up the shutout bid.

“Charlie’s a great kid and really gifted athlete,” Hanks said. “I wasn’t surprised he came up with that play, just stayed with the ball and made the play.”

