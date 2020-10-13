Unusual football season starts with 31-7 home loss
Benilde-St. Margaret’s lost 23-9 at Waconia to open the 2018 season. On the bus ride back to school, coach Jon Hanks recalled wondering how the team would win a single game.
The Red Knights turned things around going 5-3 during the regular season before beating two previously undefeated teams en route to the Section 5-4A final where eventual state champion St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake 16-14.
“We just got destroyed at Waconia,” Hanks said late Friday about that 2018 opener, and how similar things were in a 31-7 loss to Orono in the 2020 opener.
“Part of the deal is we have to coach better, myself included, but we failed in every facet – offense, defense and special teams,” Hanks said. “It sounds very simple but we didn’t execute. Our defense didn’t tackle and the offense didn’t block.”
Red Knights senior receiver Charlie Hansen made an acrobatic catch for a touchdown on a throw from quarterback Jackson Leschow to break up the shutout bid.
“Charlie’s a great kid and really gifted athlete,” Hanks said. “I wasn’t surprised he came up with that play, just stayed with the ball and made the play.”
