Sam Monk’s hit off the left field wall was enough for Tomas Lee to score from first base to help Benilde-St. Margaret’s top Mankato West 4-3 in the eighth inning of the Class AAA championship game played Friday afternoon at Target Field.
The Red Knights built an early 3-0 lead as Daniel Porisch scored on Conor Armand single to right field in the second inning. BSM added a pair of runs in the third inning as Porisch came through with a bases-loaded single up the middle to score Easton Breyfogle and Brady Yakesh to push the lead to 3-0.
Red Knights sent sophomore Caleb Koskie to the mound as he more than rose to the occasion to strike out 12 Scarlet batters over 6 1/3 innings. He allowed three runs, two earned, on three hits and three walks on 120 pitches.
He had eight strikeouts through four innings of work before Mankato West scratched out two runs in the fifth inning to make it a 3-2 game.
Mankato West tied it up in the sixth inning as Louis Magers led off the inning with a single up the middle before tying the game from third base on a passed ball.
After loading the bases, Koskie struckout Riley Bersaw and Jace Liebl to get out of the game heading. Monk dropped the ball after Liebl’s swing-and-miss turning the final play of the inning into a dramatic play finishing with a tag at first base to end the Scarlets threat.
After Koskie picked up the first out of the seventh inning, Owen Omdahl closed the door on the title in 1 2/3 innings of relief.
Breyfogle ended the Mankato West eighth inning with a dramatic sliding catch in centerfield as the Scarlets loaded the bases.
Porisch and Breyfogle each had two hits while Tomas Lee had one hit and also drew the lone BSM walk.
Editor's note: Look for a full recap of the state title run in the June 23 edition of the Sun Sailor.
