What’s next for Benilde-St. Margaret’s baseball after a run to the Class 3A state championship game last June?
The Red Knights (16-10 in 2019) have five returning starters including No. 1 pitcher Blake Mahmood who is headed to Tulane University in 2021. Mahmood is a senior captain along with Zach Carden and Will Thompson (third baseman).
Mahmood was named to the All-Tournament after giving up one run on two hits over seven innings in the state title game against Saint Thomas. He struck out nine and walked three. That game after a four-hit complete-game win over Marshall in the state quarterfinal. He struck out 11 and gave up one run.
Carden (shortstop/pitcher) missed last season after tearing an ACL during the basketball season in March, missing the 2019 baseball season. They were to be joined by seniors Nick Renk (second baseman) and Matt Nachbor; juniors Johnny Woodford (another All-Tournament Team honoree, first baseman) and Myles Wahlquist (pitcher/first baseman); sophomore outfielders Brady Yakesh and Ben James.
Coach Andy Judkins said they’ve hosted a couple of Zoom meetings with the coaches, captains and team to check-in since the season was postponed. The team has five starters back and a handful of younger players looking to make an impact.
Judkins added a new pitching coach in Alec Crawford who played at Des Moines Area Community College before transferring to Minnesota.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
(SUN SAILOR STAFF PHOTO BY JASON OLSON)
Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior pitcher Blake Mahmood is back for one more high school season before heading to Tulane University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.