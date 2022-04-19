After walking off Jefferson, BSM tops section foe Delano before losing Saturday to STA
Andy Judkins picked up his 50th career win with Benilde-St. Margaret’s baseball in a 5-4 walk-off victory over Jefferson to begin the season on April 11.
The Red Knights won 2-of-3 games last week including a 7-2 win at Delano on April 13 before falling to St. Thomas Academy 6-1 back in St. Louis Park on Saturday afternoon.
The 5-4 win over Jefferson, it was Ben Thompson’s walk-off single which proved to be the difference to win the season (and conference) opener. Senior outfielder/shortstop Ben James hit a home run in the fifth inning to build a 5-2 lead.
Pitcher Owen Omdahl pitched five strong innings to put the Red Knights in a position to be competitive at the end of the game.
After posting a 17-8 record in 2021, BSM not only finished second in the Metro West Conference but
The Red Knights come into 2022 after finishing second in the Metro West Conference and Section 6AAA. The season ended with a 9-1 loss to Willmar in the section final.
This spring, BSM has three starters back including two pitchers with at least 15 innings of work including seniors Owen Plourde and Owen Omdahl.
They lost five starters, including two pitchers with more than 15 innings of work, to create opportunities for players like sophomore Caleb Koskie and junior Easton Breyfogle.
Koskie is an Indiana commit who will split time between the outfield and pitching.
Breyfogle is an outfielder who is committed to Arizona.
Seniors Ben James and Tomas Lee are two of the seniors back. Both will see time in the outfield in addition to first base (Lee) and shortstop (James). Lee plans to play next season at Des Moines Area Community College.
The list of BSM alumni on college programs continues to grow with Blake Mahmood at Tulane, Dylan Drees and Zach Carden at Creighton, Derek Drees at Butler, Matt Evans at Southwestern CC, Caideyn Ferrell at East Central College, Jack Rheineck at Wisconsin-Superior and Myles Wahlquist at Mayville State.
