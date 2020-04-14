Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls lacrosse coach Ana Bowlsby was trying to figure out Zoom, the video conference app, instead of preparing for the second week of the regular season.
The meeting was more of a team check-in to make sure everyone was doing OK and less about lacrosse.
The Red Knights were coming off a 10-win season in 2019 which ended in the Section 5 semifinals.
Captains include seniors Maggie Anderson and Maitland Luksan and juniors Xela Gunvalson and Piper Ehlen.
Luksan plans to play at Youngstown State next season. Bowlsby said, “She has been the example of hard work and determination to everyone in the program on setting goals and accomplishing them.”
Sophomore midfielders Emma Peschel and Tilly Wolfe are back long with junior attacker Demi Mills and eighth-grader Julia Evens.
Twenty players from the program were able to participate in a camp at Northwestern last summer.
“We were looking forward to having that teamwork and chemistry translate throughout the year and then onto the field this season,” Bowlsby said.
She has added three coaches including longtime Apple Valley assistant coach Mitch Benson who served as the Eagles head coach for one year and also coaches the AVHS girls hockey team. He will focus on the defense and goalies.
Jessica Lagerquist and Riley Huda will coach the B squad.
Lagerquist played at Eden Prairie High School and after a brief time at Grand Valley State, transferred to Mankato where she was a varsity assistant coach.
Huda, an Apple Valley native, recently graduated from Central Michigan where was a three-year starter, setting the single-season record for assists (42).
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
