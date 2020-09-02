Given recent success for the Orioles, the sky is the limit
The cross country season will look different this year with the number of meets and teams competing at one time drastically reduced to one or two meets per week and only as many as three teams competing at one time.
That means events like the Jaguar Challenge, Milaca Mega Meet or the Roy Griak Invite at the University of Minnesota’s Les Bolstad Golf Course will not take place but St. Louis Park coach Chris Nordstrom added dual meets at a familiar course – Gale Woods Farm.
The Minnetrista course is the site of the Section 6AA meet and will host the Metro West Conference Championships in addition to duals against Chanhassen (Sept. 12) and Jefferson (Oct. 1).
The graduation of 15 girls from the 2019 squad is a big loss in terms of leadership and experience, especially for what that group meant to the program. The 2018 Metro West Conference champions were runner-ups in 2019 and third-place in 2017.
“It’s a different feeling and things are looking different but we return a lot on both [boys and girls] varsity groups,” Nordstrom said, acknowledging this is the best combined (boys and girls) program he has worked with at Park. “The sad part is that I’m not sure how much we are going to be able to showcase that, there is a lot of talent here.”
Captains guiding the program include seniors Erin Brousseau and Lucy Zumbrunnen and Kate Holden for the girls. Boys captains include seniors Jackson Thoe and Danny Walsh and junior Henry Nelson.
Nordstrom said the experience level of captains is huge and this group is made of runners with at least four years experience, if not five or six years.
“They’re all great leaders who have put the work in over the years and we hope to make it as fun a season as we can,” the coach said.
It isn’t for a lack of effort as Nordstrom scheduled tough dual meets against some of the top programs but COVID-19 constraints have eliminated the marquee challenges.
Freshman Jersey Miller is coming off a tremendous 2019 which saw her finish second in the Metro West Conference Championships, shaving 32 seconds off her 5,000-meter time to place 10th at the brutally difficult Section 6AA meet at Gale Woods Farm to qualify for state where she placed 18th to earn All-State honors with a personal best time of 18:41.8.
As for summer training, Nordstrom said everyone was itching to get back to running. “It’s been really nice with the spring canceled and all of the uncertainty and unknowns to be able to meet and have summer practices. It’s nice to provide a safe space to get into a summer routine. Our numbers were good. We had some kids traveling and others were concerned about practices which are totally understandable.”
Training groups were divided into smaller pods to help with distancing.
“To be there as a team to see each other three to four times a week was good for everyone and we even had some new kids join. It was a good opportunity to be face-to-face,” he said.
With the new schedule, Nordstrom scheduled duels on Thursday or Saturdays to keep training consistently. Having the same hands-on approach where he typically can offer one-on-one coaching during runs has been tough. With the new pods grouping, he has relied more on his capable assistant coaches to help guide runs. “I don’t get to see them all on a day-to-day basis which is tough but I have a great coaching staff in place and am super lucky to have the four other coaches to rely on.”
Those assistants include Kelson MacKenzie (head track coach), Jill Kraemer, Alyssa Nash and Chris Watkins.
A popular team fundraiser for the program ahead of the season is the Geezer Chase and the 2020 version went virtual. Runners recorded their own 2-mile run then submitted times before Sept. 2 to see how they stacked up against the other youngsters, geezers and Orioles. Typically, runners are given a head start over the Park team to pass as many runners as possible over the 2-mile course in St. Louis Park.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Thanks in part to a larger turnout for summer training than in recent memory, BSM boys cross country coach Mark Snell said the goal coming into the season is a top-three finish at the Metro West Conference Championships which will take on a new look, not just a new venue.
Instead of the typical mass start, smaller groups will go up against the clock to determine places in the final standings.
With a group of more than 50 runners strong, Snell said they had groups of 18-22 runners take part in weekly training consisting of a weekly long run with other longer interval sessions. They divided into six smaller pods for stretching and core exercises, led by one of six captains.
Captains include seniors Sam Ryan, Ryan Kraemer, Thomas Libbey and Riley Carlson and juniors Patrick Mullin and Thomas Sauer.
Ryan is an 800 meter standout on the track while Mullin’s hard work and training miles will help him on the course this fall. Eighth-grader Mason Rokala leads a young core of contributors with a lot of talent and passion for the sport, according to Snell. Look for juniors Emerson Foley, Matthew Jimenez and Will Peterson to contribute to the team score along with sophomore Henry Muehlhausen.
