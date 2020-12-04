St. Louis Park swept Bloomington Blue Prospects in an Aug. 5 doubleheader to wrap-up the summer with a 12-4 record, winning the last seven straight games.
Ian Otos’ walk-off sacrifice fly in the eighth inning gave the Railcats an 11-10 win the opening game of the evening at Keller Field. The big inning finished with Alex Riley scoring. Riley followed Drew Boyum with back-to-back doubles to tie the game.
Boyum went 5-for-5 including two doubles and a home run and drove in a team-high three runs. Ethan Schmitz and Riley each picked up two hits. Riley scored twice and Stanley Regguinti scored three times.
Colin Weingart earned the complete-game win with seven strikeouts and two walks. He gave up five earned runs on 11 hits as the defense committed five errors.
Game 2 featured more late-inning runs as the two teams combined to score 11 runs in the sixth and final inning. Park won it 9-6 after posting seven runs in the top half of the inning.
Regguinti’s single began the inning and scored before a two-out triple drove in Schmitz with a line drive to center field to push the Railcats lead to 9-2.
Tait Myers went 3-for-3 at the plate for Park while Schmitz and Regguinti each picked up two hits and drove in a run.
Regguinti scored on a double by Riley to open the scoring with two outs in the first inning.
The Railcats 17U team won its last two games to finish 5-5. Park scored 23 combined runs over the wins including a 13-9 win over Bloomington Blue Aug. 5 before a 10-8 win over Lakeville South Aug. 6.
Thursday’s win featured an 8-run rally in the sixth inning including a double by Brady Truett and a triple by Brady Walsh.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by John sherman)
Jackson McClain went 2-for-5 in the Aug. 5 doubleheader against Bloomington Blue Prospects.
Railcats slugger Drew Boyum went 5-for-5 with two doubles and a home run in an 11-10 win over Bloomington Blue Prospects Aug. 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.