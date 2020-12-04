 

St. Louis Park swept Bloomington Blue Prospects in an Aug. 5 doubleheader to wrap-up the summer with a 12-4 record, winning the last seven straight games. 

Ian Otos’ walk-off sacrifice fly in the eighth inning gave the Railcats an 11-10 win the opening game of the evening at Keller Field. The big inning finished with Alex Riley scoring. Riley followed Drew Boyum with back-to-back doubles to tie the game.

Seniors honored
Park seniors were honored before the final night at Keller Field on August 6. The Railcats teammates pictured from left to right are Colin Weingart, Alex Riley, Jackson McClain and Ian Otos. Park went on to sweep the doubleheader against Bloomington Blue Prospects to finish the abbreviated season with a 12-4 record.

Boyum went 5-for-5 including two doubles and a home run and drove in a team-high three runs. Ethan Schmitz and Riley each picked up two hits. Riley scored twice and Stanley Regguinti scored three times.

Drew Boyum

Railcats slugger Drew Boyum went 5-for-5 with two doubles and a home run in an 11-10 win over Bloomington Blue Prospects Aug. 5.

Colin Weingart earned the complete-game win with seven strikeouts and two walks. He gave up five earned runs on 11 hits as the defense committed five errors.

Game 2 featured more late-inning runs as the two teams combined to score 11 runs in the sixth and final inning. Park won it 9-6 after posting seven runs in the top half of the inning. 

Regguinti’s single began the inning and scored before a two-out triple drove in Schmitz with a line drive to center field to push the Railcats lead to 9-2. 

Jackson McClain hit

Jackson McClain went 2-for-5 in the Aug. 5 doubleheader against Bloomington Blue Prospects.

Tait Myers went 3-for-3 at the plate for Park while Schmitz and Regguinti each picked up two hits and drove in a run.

Regguinti scored on a double by Riley to open the scoring with two outs in the first inning.

The Railcats 17U team won its last two games to finish 5-5. Park scored 23 combined runs over the wins including a 13-9 win over Bloomington Blue Aug. 5 before a 10-8 win over Lakeville South Aug. 6.

Thursday’s win featured an 8-run rally in the sixth inning including a double by Brady Truett and a triple by Brady Walsh.

 

(Sun Newspapers staff photo by John sherman)

