Regguinti picks up nine hits, including 5-for-5 performance against Anoka July 8
St. Louis Park’s Legion baseball team went 2-3 during pool play at the Gopher State tournament, playing out of the Anoka pool, one of 16 host sites for the 96-team affair.
The Railcats (7-12) opened with a 12-9 loss against site host, Anoka’s Post 102 before closing out Friday with an 11-3 win over Lion Lakes.
Park added to the win total by a 7-3 score against Post 74 on Saturday. Park went on to drop both games on Sunday by 5-0 scores. Wolfe Electric then Post 2.
Park was limited to three hits against Post 2 including a double by Stanley Regguinti, while Aaron Bilnden and Eli Puchner each had a hit. Puchner also drew a walk.
Regguinti connected on a double against Wolfe Electric, one of three hits by the Railcats. Zach Helfmann and Puchner accounted for the other hits.
Danny Montanez pitched six innings giving up four earned runs on seven hits. He also struck out and walked one batter.
Saturday’s 7-3 win over Post 74 featured a five-run rally in the top of the seventh inning to comeback from a 3-2 deficit by the Railcats.
Leave it up to Regguinti, one of the hottest hitters in the tournament to start the rally with a triple to center field, coming home on an error by the short stop. The Railcats drew three straight walks before Griffin Krone drove in Helfmann on a sac fly. Bilden lined a double to left field before coming around to score on a wild pitch.
Regguinti and Bilden each had two hits while Goodman went 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Miles Marggraff was very strong on the mound going 6-2/3 innings. He allowed two earned runs on six hits. Marggraff struck out six batters and issued just one walk before Bilden picked up the final out.
The 11-3 win over Lino Lakes on Friday featured the Railcats scoring runs in three of the five innings including five runs in the first inning and four more runs in the fifth inning.
Hank Bendickson had two doubles and a walk, scoring twice. Regguinti launched a solo home run, a one-out shot to left field in the first inning.
Helfmann and Montanez each had two hits, while Helfmann had a double and Montanez stole a base.
Montanez earned the win going 3 1/3 innings. He allowed two runs on two hits with two strikeouts.
Park opened the tournament with a 12-9 loss to Anoka at its own Castle Field July 8, despite 10 hits and five walks.
Regguinti pulled out a game for the ages going 5-for-5 at the plate. He was a home run away from the cycle, scoring three times and stealing one base.
Krone and Helfmann each had a double and Bendickson had two stolen bases. Puchner and Montanez each scored twice.
Park wrapped up the regular season against Excelsior July 12.
