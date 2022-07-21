Park secures fourth seed in Sub-State with 8-13 record
The St. Louis Park Railcats wrapped up the regular season, splitting the final two games starting with an impressive 3-1 win at Excelsior July 12 before falling two days later against Hopkins 13-0.
Excelsior was first to get on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning as Park responded with three runs in the sixth inning for the eighth win of the summer.
The decisive rally began with consecutive singles from Henry Bendickson, Griffin Krone and Alex Hokenson to load the bases. A pop out brought Jason Jensen to the plate whose fielder’s choice bunt allowed Bendickson to score. A comebacker from Eli Puchner caught Krone out at home for the second out of the inning.
Stanley Regguinti came through with another key at-bat as a hard single slipped through the infield to allow Hokenson and Jensen to score the go-ahead runs.
Excelsior threatened that lead in the bottom half of the inning with a lead-off double as Ralicats pitcher Stefano Giovannelli worked through the inning with a strikeout and pop out before loading the bases with a hit-by-pitch and walk. He managed to get out of the inning unscathed as Krone caught the inning-ending fly ball to left field.
Hokenson led Park at the plate with a 3-for-4 performance while Regguinti and Krone each had two hits.
Park wrapped up the regular season with a five-inning 13-0 loss to the Hopkins Flyers on July 14.
Puchner and Alex Bilden picked up the lone hits for the Railcats. Andruw Vela, Rocco Serrano, Krone and Puchner combined on the mound over five innings.
Park received the No. 5 seed in the double-elimination Sub-State 4 tournament which runs July 19-23 at Veteran’s Field at Minnetonka High School.
The Railcats opened against No. 4 Bloomington Blue on Tuesday. Other opening-round pairings include: No. 6 Chester Bird vs. No. 3 Chaska; No. 7 Orono/Maple Plain vs. No. 2 Excelsior and No. 8 Armstrong vs. No. 1 Hopkins.
Semifinals will be played at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, July 22 with finals at noon on Saturday. If a second game is needed to determine a Sub-State champion, it will follow at 2:30 p.m.
Burnsville American Legion will host the 96th annual Minnesota State American Legion Baseball Tournament at Alimagnet Fields July 28-31. Sixteen teams, including the host Cobras, will compete for the championship and runner-up which will both advance to the Midwest Regional hosted by Rapid City, South Dakota with an opportunity to play in the American Legion World Series in North Carolina the second week of August.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
