Park improves to 10-4 with series against Bloomington then home tourney Aug. 8
The St. Louis Park Railcats found themselves in the rare spot of a losing end of a 13-3 score in what was the rubber match of the season-long series with the Hopkins Flyers.
The game played July 29 at Big Willow came less than two weeks after the Railcats picked up an 8-6 win on the same field in response to the Flyers’ 2-1 win on July 8 at Keller Field at Dakota Park.
Hopkins broke the game open in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring six times and adding five more runs in the next inning to surge ahead. Park strung together a three-run fifth inning but couldn’t add to the total as Ethan Schmitz drove in Odens. With Drew Boyum at the plate, Tate Myers and Schmitz scored to make it a 6-3 lead at the time.
Park regained its form by winning the next five straight games, including a 16-7 win over St. Paul in five innings on Sunday.
The Railcats scored five times in the first inning before an eight-run fourth inning put the game out of reach. Schmitz and Kris Hokenson each had two hits while Alex Riley led the way with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate. Hokenson, Riley and Brady Walsh each had a triple. Hokenson drove in four runs followed by Ian Otos with three RBIs and two RBIs from Drew Boyum.
Sunday began with a 6-5 walk-off win over Holy Angels in eight innings.
Boyum and Schmitz each drove in two runs while Schmitz went 4-for-5 and Boyum went 3-for-4.
Walsh went six innings as the starting pitcher, giving up four runs on five hits with two strikeouts and four walks before Hokenson needed 41 pitches to work through two hitless innings of relief work. He gave up one unearned run while striking out four Stars batters with one walk.
Park build a 5-0 lead after two innings. Schmitz opened the game with a double and Hokenson drew a walk in a 10-pitch at-bat before Boyum brought in Schmitz with a single to left field for the first run of the game.
It was more of the same in the second inning with Schmitz’ RBI single and an RBI-double by Boyum.
Holy Angels chipped away at the lead, tying it up with two outs in the seventh inning on an error charged to Boyum at third base.
Three straight singles in the bottom of the eighth inning set the table for Schmitz to end the game with a hard ground ball to shortstop which allowed Stefano Giovannelli to score.
Giovanelli opened the inning with a bunt single up the middle of the infield. Singles by Myers and Farley loaded the bases for Schmitz to come through with his fourth hit of the game.
St. Louis Park won a pair of games Saturday at Saint Thomas Academy after handing New Richmond a 3-1 loss at Henry Sibley High School Friday evening.
Hokenson and Boyum had three and two hits, respectively Friday, driving in all three Railcats run in support of Colin Weingart who struck out four batters in 6 1/3 innings. He gave up one run on six hits with four walks and four strikeouts before Hokenson picked up the final two outs on just nine pitches.
Saturday found the Railcats earn an 8-4 win over West St. Paul before handing St. Paul a 10-3 defeat later in the day.
In the early game, Park scored four times in the third inning and posted another four runs in the top of the seventh inning to break the game open after entering the inning tied at 4-4.
The Railcats late rally included five straight batters reaching base, starting with a single from Schmitz before Hokenson drew a walk and Boyum’s single to right field. Riley drove in the decisive run with a single down the right-field line.
Jackson McClaine followed with a two-run double down the opposite line in left field to make it 8-4.
Park pounded out 10 runs on 12 hits during a 10-3 win over St. Paul Saturday afternoon. Schmitz, Hokenson, and Boyum combined for eight hits scoring six runs. Giovannelli earned the win on the mound going 4 2/3 innings. He struck out seven batters.
