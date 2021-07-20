Park closes out regular season 12-6
The St. Louis Park Railcats come into the Sub-State 4 with the No. 6 seed, going 12-6 overall and 4-3 in South Hennepin League play this summer.
All of the Sub-State 4 games are played at Wayzata High School with the double-elimination tournament running through Saturday, July 24.
The championship game is set for a noon first-pitch, with a second game to follow if it is the losing team’s first loss.
Park faced Rogers Tuesday and the schedule continues with games at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22 and at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, July 23.
Railcats
The Railcats shared third place with Edina and Buffalo in the South Hennepin League, which came to an end with a 5-0 loss to Bloomington Blue on Thursday, July 15.
The loss was the first action since completing play in the Gopher Classic Sunday, July 11 with a 6-2 loss to the Farmington Farmers to go 3-2 over the three days.
Leadoff batter Stanley Regguinti continues to hit and had one of only three against Blue, to go along with Ethan Schmitz and pinch-hitter Jacob Favour.
Favour drew one of five walks and Henry Odens had two walks at the bottom of the order.
Schmitz and Brady Walsh combined to allow five runs with only one earned off of eight hits and two walks.
The Railcats beat Ham Lake-Blaine 10-2 in six innings to set up the final against Farmington. Schmitz went 3-for-4, driving in two runs, while Regguinti had two hits and Drew Boyum connected on an RBI-double. Schmitz drove in two runs, stole a base and scored once.
Boyum pitched a one-hit shutout through three innings with two walks before Farley worked the final three innings in relief. He gave up two runs on three hits.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson.
