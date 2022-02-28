Sports Editor
Adam Marshall adds three assists in 5-1 win over Blake on Saturday
Benidle-St. Margaret’s advanced to its fourth consecutive Section 6AA final following a Feb. 26 5-1 win over Blake in the semifinals played at Bloomington Ice Garden.
The Red Knights used a three-goal flurry in a span of less than five minutes to stun the Bears, who were coming off a 5-1 quarterfinal win over Holy Angels.
Tristan Sarsland snapped the opening goal on a shot from inside the blue line off Drew Stewart’s pass from below the goal line for his 12th goal of the season, coming on the power play.
Gavin Reed made it 2-0 with a long-distance shot before Ryan Gearen’s shot from the right circle was redirected past Blake goaltender Jordan Spaeth by Peter Giertsen.
BSM goaltender Mason McElroy made 26 saves, including 13 just in the second period after the Red Knights peppered the Bears for 17 shots in the opening period.
BSM pushed it to 4-0 just 15 seconds into the final period as Mr. Hockey finalist Adam Marshall set up Mason Stenger for his seventh goal of the season.
Marshall’s three assists give him a team-high 47 points on the season.
Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
