Visitors to the REM5 Virtual Reality Laboratory are used to immersing themselves in fantastic imagery made possible virtually, but the Quantum Mirror attraction in St. Louis Park allows participants to physically step into an unfathomable number of reflections.
REM5 has helped local artists create colorful, virtual worlds visitors can literally step into, moving through as they wear virtual reality goggles. In bringing the Quantum Mirror to Minnesota, though, the business brought a large physical structure to its business at 4950 W. 35th St. in St. Louis Park. Visitors take off their shoes before walking up a smooth slope inside the space for an experience that can be initially disorienting. The plethora of mirrors reflects the images of visitors as well as electronic figures on screens in the center, providing an array of visual inputs from all directions.
Artist Adrian Stein, who is originally from Guatemala but who now works in Chicago, created the hexagonal space in an effort “to understand how humans view themselves through the many mirrors viewed in everyday life which reveal the borders, glass walls, and masks we have built between ourselves and each other in the process,” according to an artist description.
It adds, “By representing the human form as a prismatic lens in constant shift, dynamically morphed, shifted, and affected by the medium it is inhabiting, Stein’s work engages the concept that different states of consciousness may give rise to different views of the self, and how perceived identities can create a hybrid person, existing virtually and physically.”
In bringing the reflective piece to Minnesota, REM5 co-founder Amir Berenjian said leaders at the business had asked themselves how they could create an immersive art experience for guests that would be “always on.” In a trip to Chicago to see what other people were doing in a larger market, Berenjian said they learned about Stein’s Quantum Mirror sculpture at a gallery.
“The piece really resonated with us from, one, a really visually stunning piece, but, two, having a much deeper meaning that tied into a lot of the work that we were already doing here at REM5,” he said.
With a person’s image reflected an infinite number of times and with the space lit with digital screens, Berenjian finds the piece reminiscent of the digitalization of the human conscience, particularly in a period dominated by Zoom, social media and other digital interactions.
“It’s kind of an awareness piece to that to really get people to think about what that means to humanity, what that means to creativity, what that means to human connection for us to transition online,” Berenjian said. “That thesis fit really well with everything we were doing in (virtual reality), and then we built a broader experience around it.”
Visitors to the Quantum Mirror at REM5 first undertake a virtual reality process as part of a 30-minute experience involving the mirror. In the virtual reality segment, visitors can “upload your consciousness to the digital realm” through a virtual reality headset, Berenjian said of the concept.
Outside the shining walls, floor and ceiling of the Quantum Mirror, a 3M printing machine works and visitors can send messages into the online world and onto virtual 3D objects. Large chrome mannequins and screen images provide a futuristic atmosphere, with a social media aggregator providing a focus on the online world.
“It’s eye-opening to watch the content that comes through the social media aggregators, and you realize we’re almost kind of like numb to it now,” Berenjian said.
Of the room REM5 created before visitors enter the main attraction, Berenjian said, “It’s a palate cleanser, easing you up mentally for exploring the Quantum Mirror sculpture.”
The mirror first opened in St. Louis Park in mid-November. While virtual reality section rentals have been affected as some people making reservations have bowed out due to pandemic concerns, the Quantum Mirror has proved popular enough that REM5 decided to extend the experience through March. Spots for the experience have sold out since it opened, according to Berenjian.
The business partnered with Discover St. Louis Park to show off the attraction to community members Jan. 18 amid the announcement that the Quantum Mirror would continue to grace REM5’s space.
Brian Skalak, head of special events and marketing for the business, said as he looked out upon a line of virtual reality pods, “It’s been a super successful run here so far with the Quantum Mirror. You’re introducing this type of art experience to this part of the Twin Cities and proving that there are people within the metro who are excited about this type of stuff. And clearly, we wouldn’t be in this business if we didn’t think that all of this in this room was pieces of the future.”
The Quantum Mirror is proving attractive beyond REM5’s typical customers, with most visitors coming to see it residing outside of St. Louis Park and stopping by REM5 for the first time, according to Skalak.
“We’re really driving a lot of excitement to this part of the metro, which is cool to be a part of,” he said.
Groups of six at a time travail the Quantum Mirror during available time slots.
St. Louis Park resident Symone Wilson, one of two Quantum Mirror concierges along with longtime employee Meg Noakes, explained during the Discover St. Louis Park event that the virtual reality show at the onset of the experience is designed to show the duality between a person’s virtual self and physical self and how something posted virtually can affect a person in real life.
Wilson, who has long developed a cutting-edge image with her musical persona, SYM1, said REM5 reached out to her about the opportunity.
“I’m into everything futuristic, and I knew it would be a perfect fit,” said Wilson, despite wearing a retro Nintendo 64 shirt for the tour. “Not only do I relate to just the aesthetics that are here, but I really agree with and value the statements and thesis from the artist, Adrian Stein. I think it’s a really cool concept, and I hope that we can dive further into it.”
For more information, visit www.quantummirrormn.com.
