Selling otherwise legal THC products to minors under 21 in St. Louis Park will come with a penalty lower than underage sales of alcohol, but higher than underage tobacco sales.
St. Louis Park council members debated the fines extensively over several months before settling on Councilmember Larry Kraft’s suggestion to charge a fine of $1,000 for a first offense, up from a staff proposal for a $500 fine. Likewise, the council approved a $2,000 fine for a second offense within 36 months, increased from the $1,000 proposed in the draft ordinance. As originally envisioned, a second violation would include a one-day license suspension as well.
The other penalties staff proposed remained the same in the final ordinance under Kraft’s successful motion Nov. 21. A third violation within 36 months for underage sales comes with a $2,000 fine and a 30-day license suspension. The license would be revoked for a fourth violation within three years or if THC products are sold while a license is under suspension.
The ordinance will include fines beginning at $250 for selling a product that fails a test to ensure compliance with the state’s THC limits of 5 mg per serving and 50 mg per package. Fines increase to $500 for a second offense within three years and to $1,000 for a third violation in the time frame, with revocation for the fourth offense. The fines are the same for other violations of state law.
City staff had based the original proposed fines on the city’s tobacco ordinance. In contrast, the penalty for the first offense of selling alcohol to a minor is $2,000.
Separately, the city plans to charge $830 for an annual license fee and $100 per sample if additional testing is needed to ensure compliance with the state’s THC limits for edibles.
While allowing THC in packaged food and beverages, state law still does not allow marijuana in other forms except for medical patients with prescriptions based on state-approved health conditions. The state law allowing edibles broadly to customers over 21 went into effect last summer, although the law allows cities to license sales. Some cities placed moratoriums on sales, but St. Louis Park decided to move ahead with a licensing ordinance without first implementing a ban for a period.
State law limits fees to obtain a license to the city’s anticipated costs, including expenses for background checks, inspections, laboratory testing and compliance checks. However, City Attorney Soren Mattick indicated the council could propose higher penalties for license violations than staff had proposed.
Mayor Jake Spano noted that Kraft’s suggestion staked out a middle ground between the fines originally proposed and the penalties for underage alcohol sales. Spano referred to both THC products and alcohol as intoxicants.
“I don’t have particular heartburn about changing the penalty per Councilmember Kraft’s suggestion,” Spano said.
Councilmember Margaret Rog later suggested that the first-time penalty for underage alcohol sales should be the same as the fine for underage THC sales.
“I am supportive also of parity between THC and alcohol,” said Rog, who added that the council should revisit the penalties relating to alcohol when the opportunity arises.
The council voted unanimously to approve the revised penalties for underage THC sales that Kraft recommended. The council followed up by unanimously voting to approve the license fees that staff proposed.
In agreeing to the license fees, Spano pointed out that the costs must reflect staff time.
“We have to show our math, so to speak,” he said.
After the state law went into effect, Spano said, “There was no (localized) regulation on the sale of these products in our community, so we’ve had to very quickly come up with some guidelines.”
He added, “I appreciate the Legislature wanting to give cities control, but it’s also been sort of a challenge with no precedent here in Minnesota.”
Police Chief Mike Harcey described the city’s existing compliance check procedures for tobacco and alcohol license holders. The city sends a letter to each licensee offering assistance in training employees to check IDs and comply with requirements along with laying out the ramifications of failed compliance checks. Like alcohol and tobacco sales, purchases of THC edible products are limited to individuals 21 and older.
Police send in individuals who are 15-18 years old with valid Minnesota identification for compliance checks.
“We observe the entire interaction between the buyer and the clerk or the salesperson, and then we verify whether or not they conducted a sale or didn’t,” Harcey said.
If the clerk or salesperson refuses the sale, the investigator congratulates the person for passing the test and offers to answer questions or provide training.
“If they complete a sale to an underage buyer, then we meet with management explain to them that they did not pass,” Harcey said.
The clerk or salesperson can be cited for a misdemeanor or be referred for prosecution for a gross misdemeanor charge.
On the civil side, city staff members administer the penalties for license holders. The city then follows up within the next six months for a follow-up compliance check for each business that does not pass to ensure the licensee has implemented safeguards to prevent underage sales.
Compliance checks
In response to a question from Kraft, Harcey acknowledged that the city sends a letter at the beginning of the year to licensees notifying them that the city will conduct compliance checks soon.
Kraft confirmed with Harcey that a business would not be able to sell to underage individuals for years without follow-up checks, though.
Kraft remarked, “As a parent of teenagers, I have very mixed feelings about marijuana legalization, but generally I feel that things like this should be legal and well-regulated. The reason I feel that way is that we shouldn’t have a black market where things can be dangerous, and we should be doing it in a way to – as much as possible – keep it out of the hands of young people whose brains are much more susceptible to being harmed by this stuff.”
Because of the warnings businesses receive, Kraft said he did not feel comfortable with penalties as low as originally proposed for underage THC sales.
When making his proposal for increased penalties, Kraft said, “I think these are intoxicating substances, as is liquor.”
As a result of the final council votes, the ordinance will go into effect Jan. 1.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.