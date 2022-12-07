Selling otherwise legal THC products to minors under 21 in St. Louis Park will come with a penalty lower than underage sales of alcohol, but higher than underage tobacco sales.

St. Louis Park council members debated the fines extensively over several months before settling on Councilmember Larry Kraft’s suggestion to charge a fine of $1,000 for a first offense, up from a staff proposal for a $500 fine. Likewise, the council approved a $2,000 fine for a second offense within 36 months, increased from the $1,000 proposed in the draft ordinance. As originally envisioned, a second violation would include a one-day license suspension as well.

