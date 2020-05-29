In the suburb in which George Floyd lived, dozens of protesters marched from St. Louis Park City Hall to Highway 100 to remember him and press for arrests for the officers involved in his death.
Earlier in the day on May 28, the St. Louis Park City Council released a statement extending condolences to the family, friends and neighbors of Floyd. The St. Louis Park resident died May 25 during an incident in which a Minneapolis police officer held him down with a knee pressed to his neck for multiple minutes while onlookers pleaded with police to check his pulse.
The council statement says: “We will be watching carefully in the coming days as further steps are taken to bring those involved in Mr. Floyd’s death to justice. We ask all St. Louis Park residents to take this time to listen to one another and to consider thoughtfully how we can continue to further racial equity and inclusion to help ensure horrible incidents like this never happen again. In the meantime, to our black community and all communities of color, we want you to know we are here. We hear you. We are listening.”
The peaceful early evening protest in St. Louis Park occurred the day before Hennepin County Mike Freeman announced charges against former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who along with three other officers was fired earlier in the week.
St. Louis Park resident Kevin Buckhalton said, “What brought me out today was just thinking about how systemic racism is and how the police need to be held accountable for what they do and how they treat not only black people, but all people.”
Buckhalton said he tried to think of what his mother’s reaction would be if he were in Floyd’s place.
“I couldn’t imagine her reaction if she saw a viral video of me on Facebook with the cop’s knee on my neck, killing me in front of everyone,” Buckhalton said. “I mean, I’m sure that the cop thought that it was just going to be in front of the witnesses over there, but now the world sees it. The whole world sees it. He killed a man in front of the whole world, and he has to be brought to justice.”
St. Louis Park resident Jediel Kinyamu said Floyd’s death affects him emotionally.
“I’m scared of people, you know?” Kinyamu said. “Whenever I see somebody, I don’t know what they want, you know? What’s their motive? So, how can someone live life like that?”
He said police departments need to change the way they recruit and train officers.
“This has to change,” Kinyamu said. “There’s a difference between community policing and a force. This one is like a force. It’s like in a war – you’re going out to fight. Basically, it’s not to police but to fight, to kill. It’s like a war zone.”
He said he felt very happy to see people protesting in St. Louis Park, although he said Floyd’s death would have been wrong no matter what city he lived in.
“It doesn’t matter where it happens,” he said. “Life is life.”
Many protesters held signs on the sidewalk on the Minnetonka Boulevard bridge over Highway 100 or held messages out from cars on St. Louis Park streets. Continual vehicle honking punctuated the scene as drivers frequently raised their hands or pumped their fists in support.
Several teenage protesters chanted, “No justice, no peace. No racist police.” Passing St. Louis Park firefighters who could be seen laughing in their squad vehicle provoked a short burst of anger in one corner of the bridge when a protester pointed it out.
The Facebook page for the event was called “Honoring George Floyd – Peaceful/Socially Distanced Gathering,” although several attendees said they had not known about it until they saw it and joined in.
St. Louis Park resident Beret Walsh and her dog, Hedda, arrived with signs while on the way to a larger event in downtown Minneapolis. Walsh said she wanted to support swift action leading to the arrest and prosecution of officers involved in Floyd’s death.
Minneapolis resident Alex Horras said his girlfriend learned of the event via Snapchat. They joined, he said, to help make Floyd’s name known.
“It’s great to see people out here, but it’d be great to see even more being peaceful and trying to show their support throughout their community,” said Horras, who expressed concern for small businesses that burned amid tumult in Minneapolis.
St. Louis Park resident Johanna Beaupre said she learned that Floyd lived in St. Louis Park from signs at the protest.
“It doesn’t matter what community they’re from – they should be alive, and it happens everywhere,” Beaupre said. “I think it’s hitting close to home for Minnesota because we forget that there’s a ton of racism in our state.”
