Police chiefs for Hopkins, Minnetonka and St. Louis Park grappled with how they build trust with communities of color during a virtual forum.
The Hopkins Race & Equity Initiative hosted the town hall forum on community policing Feb. 18 as part of a series of discussions on disparities in the west metro.
Diversity and Inclusion Consultant Bill Wells challenged the police chiefs to address the perception of policing that many communities of color have expressed nationally. He read a question from a participant that asked, “Can each of you discuss the topic of trust, accountability and legitimacy in light of the history of excessive force resulting in the deaths of too many unarmed Black citizens?”
Minnetonka Police Chief Scott Boerboom recalled a conversation he had about a year ago with the mother of a 16-year-old Black driver who was the subject of a traffic stop. The mother stopped her own vehicle to watch because she worried that her son may be shot.
While Boerboom described the officer involved in the stop as polite, he said the mother had a different perspective. That prompted him to organize a video presentation involving the mother, son and officer discussing their perspectives.
“It just creates dialogue,” Boerboom said. “That, for me, is where we need to continue to work.”
While the department has developed policies, training and an early warning system for officers, he said, “We all take a step back when something happens, whether it’s in our own backyard or nationally, and that’s tough. So we need to continue these discussions like we are today, and hopefully we can turn the corner at some time.”
The work begins with hiring the right people, Hopkins Police Chief Brent Johnson said.
“When you set high expectations for the people in your organization, they will rise to the expectations and even exceed those expectations,” Johnson said.
He noted that his department evaluates potential hires extensively through background investigations, psychological tests and a yearlong probationary period.
“If anytime during that process they don’t meet the criteria, they may end up not making it with your organization – and that happens actually quite often,” Johnson said.
Regarding psychological assessments, Boerboom said larger agencies may use lower thresholds because they are seeking to hire numerous officers rather than one or two at a time. His department takes a lack of a recommendation seriously, he said.
“We don’t take that risk because that creates problems in the future,” he said.
St. Louis Park Police Chief Mike Harcey said he urges officers to be aware of how they treat each person they encounter each day.
“Whether it’s a suspect involved in a crime or just helping someone across the street, taking that time to connect with that person, treat them with respect and dignity and provide quality services is how we build trust,” Harcey said. “But as we all know, trust is very fragile; it can be broken and lost immediately, not just for one officer but for an entire department.”
Wells asked the chiefs about their plans to hire more officers of color in coming years.
Hopkins has had Hispanic and African American officers, but some have left to go to other organizations, Johnson said. A lack of vacancies is also a problem, with few of the city’s 30 sworn officers ready for retirement. The department does seek candidates of color for a cadet program, but may lack the ability to hire them.
Still, Johnson said, “We may not be the same color or come from the same culture or have the same understanding, but we can educate our officers to be more empathetic to the needs of our communities.”
Four of Minnetonka’s 57 officers are people of color, Boerboom said.
“You can do the math – that’s not enough,” he acknowledged. “We work hard at recruitment, and we can do a better job.”
While the department seeks to interest young people in policing through the Police Explorers program, Boerboom said not enough people of color are entering the profession.
Harcey did not specify a number for the 58 sworn officers in his department but said 13% of the department’s 77 employees overall identify as Black, Indigenous, people of color. Women make up a third of the department’s employees.
St. Louis Park also uses the Police Explorers and cadet programs. The city provides tuition reimbursement for individuals seeking to become officers with the goal of hiring them when they are ready.
Through the Pathways to Policing program with Bloomington Police and other agencies, St. Louis Park hires individuals with degrees in any field and helps them meet state requirements to become officers. The department has hired six officers in the last four years through the program.
“It’s really helped us diversify our employees here,” Harcey said.
All three chiefs discussed the state’s required training on implicit biases while Harcey noted that officers in his department led their own discussions based on the video series “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.”
Boerboom said he meets with a group of Black men regularly to discuss areas of improvement, whether perception or reality.
“If an agency is starting to see an officer start to go down a path, there needs to be some sort of intervention,” he said.
The death of St. Louis Park resident George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody arose during the meeting, with Harcey saying, “What we saw there was wrong. It was just wrong.”
After Johnson said he could not comment about police situations in other departments in general without knowing all the facts, Wells pointed out that a young person in his church recorded Floyd’s death.
“They saw what they saw, and they expressed their revolt and their absolute disgust with it,” Wells said of protests internationally. “I also want to make sure that we deal with some of these issues that are maybe not as prevalent in your suburban areas, but they’re there.”
A video of the forum is available at hopkinsmn.com/516/Hopkins-Race-Equity-Initiative.
