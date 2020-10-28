A series of sidewalks and trails that will lead to the planned Beltline Station along the Southwest Light Rail Transit line will cost about $2 million.
The St. Louis Park City Council voted Oct. 19 to approve the concept designs and authorize the design of final plans for the project, which would use $560,000 in federal funds to offset part of the cost.
The plan would focus on improving pedestrian connections, in particular along Beltline Boulevard south of County Road 25 and along Ottawa and Lynn avenues between the highway and Minnetonka Boulevard.
The main barrier for access is County Road 25, a roadway that becomes Highway 7 to the east, according to a city staff report. The four-lane highway expands to six lanes at Beltline Boulevard, the report notes. Additional barriers include utility poles that obstruct sidewalks and a lack of separation between vehicles and pedestrians.
Under the plan, Ottawa Avenue would be narrowed to allow the installation of a multi-use trail that would replace the sidewalk on the west. On-street parking would be removed on the street.
Lynn Avenue would become one-way, moving southbound, thus accommodating better sidewalks. On-street parking would remain. The city would complete the east sidewalk and widen the west sidewalk to account for utility poles, according to the city report. A pedestrian connection to cross County Road 25 would be added along with a future traffic signal. The planned signal at County Road 25 and Lynn Avenue is part of the light rail project.
A multi-use trail and trees would be added on the west side of Beltline Boulevard. A crosswalk at 35th Street would also be added.
The project would have been required to begin this year under the original terms for the federal funding, but the city did not meet the timeline amid past delays to the light rail line’s construction and staff workload, according to the report. The delay added about $20,000 in costs for the project, which slightly exceeds $2 million.
Another $10,000 of the cost relates to consultant outreach to ensure a thorough public process amid the pandemic.
“This is the first project that we have completed public engagement on since the beginning of the pandemic,” the report notes.
An added cost of $150,000 for a consultant to administer contracts could be reduced to $50,000 if city staff conducted the work, according to the report.
“However, at our existing staffing level and workload, we would be unable to assign staff to this work in 2021,” it adds.
City Manager Tom Harmening later said the city still may be able to add an engineering position to conduct the work without the use of a consultant.
The report also states that a previous estimate did not include right-of-way costs.
“During the development of the preliminary plans, it was determined that to build the Beltline trail with a grass boulevard separating the trail from the street, additional permanent right of way would need to be acquired,” the report says. “This separation allows for room to plant trees and greater separation from the street, providing (a) better user experience.”
Temporary easements will be needed due to steep slopes by Park Glen Road.
The project will also add maintenance costs for snow removal, pavement sweeping and general upkeep, the report noted. Those costs will be identified as plans are finalized.
City, county and state approvals would be necessary for the plan. Construction would run between May and October 2021, according to Transportation Engineer Ben Manibog.
Input from residents and business owners has contributed to the plan, Councilmember Anne Mavity said. The crossing at 35th Street at Beltline Boulevard will provide access to businesses and promote future development while allowing residents to access parks and light rail transit, she indicated.
When joining the council more than 10 years ago, Mavity said one of her early focuses involved the safety of people crossing Beltline Boulevard on foot.
“This was not an area that was very welcoming to people on foot or on bike, unless you’re pretty sophisticated,” she said. “We’ve done marginal improvements along the way, and I think this will be the lasting one.”
About 400 people participated in an online survey, Councilmember Margaret Rog said. Many of them provided positive responses about the anticipated multi-use trails.
“I’m actually hopeful that, when appropriate, we will see more multi-use trails in the future,” Rog said.
During an extensive conversation about how staff estimated costs for the project, Councilmember Tim Brausen noted that the council previously had considered a $20 million underpass below Beltline Boulevard. The idea arose due to the potential for traffic to collect while light rail trains are crossing the boulevard in the future. City staff and a consultant used modeling to determine that the stoplight at Beltline Boulevard and County Road 25 likely will be a more significant source of traffic congestion. The modeling led the city to abandon consideration of the underpass.
“It’s unfortunate, but it did save our taxpayers $20 million ultimately,” Brausen said of the modeling results. “For the taxpaying public out there that worries that we write blank checks for every project, I don’t think that’s true at all.”
Final plans are scheduled to come before the council in March.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
