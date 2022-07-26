The Park Pirates faced Bloomington in a best-of-5 Riverview playoff starting July 24 to determine which team will advance to the Class A state tournament.
The Pirates wrapped up the regular season by splitting a pair of non-conference games at Class B powers Shakopee Indians and Victoria Vics.
Park picked up a 17th win on the season with a 7-5 win over the Indians at Joe Schleper Stadium July 17.
Joe Pierce picked up a pair of doubles while going 3-for-5 from the leadoff spot in the batting order. He also drove in three runs.
First baseman Adam Seaman also went 3-for-5 while designated hitter Donald Blunt hit his fourth home run of the season and catcher Austin Ledin drove in two runs.
Recent Park grad Kristofer Hokenson, who will join the Minnesota Gophers in the fall, stole two bases while going 1-for-4 at the plate and roamed center field.
Park used an eclectic mix on the mound as infielder Jimmy Heck went five innings for his first win of the season. He gave up two runs on six hits and struck out four batters. Seaman and Tony Grabowske each worked one inning of relief and John Retterah pitched the final two innings.
Victoria walked off Park in a 5-4 final score thanks to a two-run single from Hunter Sheehan with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Seaman drove in Brady Burzynski in the first inning to open the scoring as the Vics responded with three runs in the second inning.
Chris Odegaard launched a two-run home run in the sixth inning to tie the game at 3-3, bringing in Matt Paulsen.
Pierce, Heck and Mangler each went 2-for-5 to pace the Pirates at the plate.
Pitcher Andy Peterson allowed two earned runs on five hits across six innings striking out five batters.
