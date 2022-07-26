 The Park Pirates faced Bloomington in a best-of-5 Riverview playoff starting July 24 to determine which team will advance to the Class A state tournament.

The Pirates wrapped up the regular season by splitting a pair of non-conference games at Class B powers Shakopee Indians and Victoria Vics.

Park pitcher Andy Davis worked six innings at Victoria July 19. He allowed two earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts and five walks.
Park leadoff batter Brady Burzynski went 1-for-4 scoring once against Victoria.

