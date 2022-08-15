Young standouts mix well with veterans to keep Park townball going in the Class A state tournament
Park Pirates manager Chris Duda said the 2022 season has been a different season for many reasons, including a scaled-back schedule.
The St. Louis Park amateur baseball team played about 20 games fewer than the typically busy schedule of at least 55 games.
The Pirates were amid the first Class A state tournament appearance since winning it all in 2018 before this edition went to print.
Park shut out Stockmen’s Irish 10-0 Aug. 13, advancing to face St. Anthony on Sunday night in the winner’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament played at Palm Field, home to St. Anthony.
Park advanced to state after a best-of-five game sweep of Bloomington after finishing second to Minnetonka in the Riverview League.
The Pirates and Millers split the regular season series.
Through 28 games, the Pirates generated a .310/.413/.448 slash line with 11 batters hitting over .310. Park High standout Kris Hokenson was 4-of-9 including a home run in only a limited appearance as he prepares to play with the Minnesota Gophers.
“We aren’t just double and home run guys,” Duda said. “We’re manufacturing runs by getting on base and moving runners over which hasn’t been a thing for us in 25 years.”
With a limited schedule, Duda says everyone is much more healthy.
“We didn’t play enough to get hurt,” he said.
Among the new core group is center fielder Brady Burzynski, who has taken over the lead-off role in the batting order as well. He had 26 hits in 66 at-bats through mid-July.
“In 22 years, I’m not sure we have had a guy track down everything for us like he does,” Duda said. “He’s been a huge pickup for us.”
When Duda plays, he typically bats in the first spot in the order while playing right field.
“I’m taking a backseat for now with so many good hitters,” Duda said. “I have no problem watching.”
Jimmy Heck is back in his typical role, batting third in the order for approaching a decade with the Pirates. Catcher Austin Levin is strong behind the plate and shortstop Alex Fedje-Johnson joined the team this summer after a successful spring with the University of Michigan as a graduate transfer from Davidson. Fedje-Johnson played his high school baseball with Minnehaha Academy where he was a three-time team MVP, earning Class AA Players of the Year in 2016 and helped the Redhawks second place in 2015 and the state title in 2016.
With the Wolverines he had two hits against Florida International on Feb. 26, following it up with a hit and three walks against the same FIU squad the next day. He added an RBI single and stolen base against fourth-ranked Vanderbilt March 15. He scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch to beat Cal State Fullerton April 10.
“He’s a difference maker in the field and all of the new guys are fast and willing to steal a base so we don’t need to rely on a double to score runs now,” Duda said, as longtime veteran Donald Blunt shifted to third base. Blunt is among the top batters with a .360 average through 28 games, driving in a team-high 24 runs and scoring 23 runs. He was leading the team with five home runs at the time and 10 doubles.
