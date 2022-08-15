Young standouts mix well with veterans to keep Park townball going in the Class A state tournament

Park Pirates manager Chris Duda said the 2022 season has been a different season for many reasons, including a scaled-back schedule.

Joe Pierce home run celebration
Park legend Joe Pierce, right, is greeted by fellow veterans Adam Seaman (32) and Jimmy Heck (30) after hitting a home run against Stockman’s Irish on Saturday during the Class A state tournament.
Brady Burzynski
Park center fielder Brady Burzynski not only tracks down anything hit to the middle of the outfield but serves as a spectacular leadoff batter for the Pirates.
Alex Fedje-Johnson
Alex Fedje-Johnson has been a bright addition to the lineup this summer as a solid-hitting shortstop. Fedje-Johnson helped Minnehaha Academy to the 2016 state title and wrapped up his collegiate career as a grad-transfer at the University of Michigan this spring after playing three seasons at Davidson.
Chris Duda
Park’s Chris Duda lifts a fly ball to left field against Stockman’s Irish during a 10-0 win in the Class A state tournament played at Palm Field in St. Anthony.

