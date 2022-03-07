Park’s Hiro McKee takes a breath during the 200-Yard Individual Medley during the Class AA state meet at the University of Minnesota on Friday. McKee finished 19th in the 200 IM in 1:58.29 and was 12th in the finals of the 100 fly in 51.08.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s was well represented in the Class A state meet earlier on Saturday scoring 27 points to place 20th out of 32 teams.
Senior Ryan Long was 11th in the 50 free (22.40) and 12th in the 100 free (48.99). Freshman Joey Sandhoefner was 13th in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.1) and the 200 medley relay team was 11th.
