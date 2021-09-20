 

 

 

 

Orioles celebrate
St. Louis Park freshman Elijah Proost scored the lone goal early in the opening half on a blast from just outside the penalty box during a 1-0 upset of sixth-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s Sept. 14. The Orioles are 3-0-0 in the Metro West Conference standings, sharing first place with Orono (3-0-0), as both teams have nine points. Park (4-1-0) picked up a 5-2 win over Hopkins on Saturday at St. Louis Park Stadium. Claudy Zua had two goals and one assist, Bennett Kouame finished with one goal and one assist and Proost had one assist.
Jordan Dolinar
Park junior Jordan Dolinar, left, controls the ball against BSM sophomore Grace Horejsi during their Sept. 14 Metro West Conference game. First-ranked (Class AA) BSM won the match 6-0. Park added a 7-2 loss to Hopkins Sept. 17 before the Orioles won their first game of the season, scoring twice in overtime for a 3-1 win at Richfield Saturday.

