There was plenty of action on the field in four Metro West Conference soccer matches played in St. Louis Park Sept. 3. 

Benilde-St. Margaret's hosted Chanhassen while St. Louis Park welcomed Bloomington Kennedy for boys' and girls' doubleheaders. 

BSM girls improved to 3-0 with a 2-1 win over the Storm while the Red Knights' boys team began the evening with a 1-0 win.

At St. Louis Park, a last-minute goal by Kennedy secured a 2-2 draw while in the boys' game, the Orioles handed Kennedy a 3-1 defeat to improve to 2-1.

